FA  Malawi distributes Airtel Top 8 broadcasting rights revenue to teams

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has distributed the 2019 Airtel Top 8 Broadcasting Rights revenue to the eight teams that participated in the competition, whose net value was K3 084 000.

According to FAM Commercial & Marketing Director Limbani Matola, the exclusive broadcasting rights for all the 11 matches of the Airtel Top 8 were awarded to an agent called Simply Black and the returns have been shared according to the number of games each team played.

“From the net value for the rights, the teams got 80% translating to K2 467 200 while FAM kept the 20 percent, which was K616 800.

“The money has been shared according to the number of matches each team played with those that played more games getting a bigger share”, Matola said.

The two finalists Silver Strikers and Karonga United pocketed K448,582 each having played 4 games apiece while losing semifinalists Mzuni FC and Masters Security received K336,436 each from three matches.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, TN Stars, Kamuzu Barracks and Civil Sporting Club, who were eliminated in the two-legged quarterfinals received K224 291.00 each.

“It is our desire that teams that take part in competitions under FAM continue to benefit from broadcasting revenue as we continue moving football forward,” Matola said.

The 2019 Airtel Top 8 ran from 27th April to 29th June 2019. The participating teams are identified from those that end in the top eight positions of the TNM Super League.

