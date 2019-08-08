Mulhako wa Alhomwe set to identify new paramount chief in 2 months

A powerful Lhomwe body says it will appoint a new tribal paramount chief in two months’ time following the demise of chief Ngolongoliwa a few weeks ago.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe chief executive officer Muchanankhwaye Mpuluka said the grouping will short list names of chiefs for the position before handing over to President Peter Mutharika for appointment.

“At present, we are still in the mourning period of our paramount chief. The process of appointing the new chief will be done after a month or so and will be complete in two months’ time,” he said.

Traditional Authority Chimaliro of Thyolo openly accused Ngolongoliwa of taking part of his jurisdiction and could be one of the shortlisted for paramount chief role.

However, some people have questioned the legality of an association appointing a chief, saying this might not be in tandem with the law.

During the funeral of Ngolongoliwa, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development KondwaniNankhumwa urged Lhomwe chiefs to quickly identify another chief to be conferred the status of Paramount Chief.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :