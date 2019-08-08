Underage betting unacceptable, says Malawi Gaming Board

Malawi Gaming and National Lotteries Board has condemned the use of under 18 by some betting agents operating under Malawi Premier Bet.

Investigations in Ndirande Township and other places have established that some Malawi Premier Bet agents use children to operate betting machines when they are busy.

Commercial Manager for Malawi Premier Bet, Fady Younes confirmed the development in an interview on Wednesday,

He was quick to say that it is hard for the betting company to know whether a person is under the age saying other people look different to their age.

“We are aware that some agents are allowing participation of children under the age of 18. Suffice to say that we are doing whatever we can to end this malpractice.

“We have field supervisors who monitor our shops everyday to enforce our laws. Whenever a child is found in a Premier Bet shop, we fire on the spot shop managers together with their assistants. If the same happens to an agent we also terminate our agreements with them,” Younes said.

He advised the public to remain vigilant and report to police if they notice cases of such nature.

Malawi Gaming Board and National Lotteries Board, Senior Compliance Officer, Miriam Kumbuyo said the Board is working tireless with Malawi Police Service to bring anyone contravening conditions of licenses to book.

“In Malawi, persons under the age of 18 are not allowed in any gambling activities. It is therefore sad to note that children are involved in the operation of Premier Bet.

If we find our operators responsible for anything contrary to the conditions of our licenses, there is a provision that we can fine them or else the contract can be revoked,” she said adding that, “currently the board is working with the Malawi Police Service to make sure that the malpractice is put to an end.

Premier Bet Malawi started its operations in August 2015.

It has over 100 shops and a total of 650 agents across the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :