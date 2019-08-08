Seleman yet to make decision of Sulom’s stand on nominations, neutral on FAM presidency canditidate’ choice

Super League Association of Malaw (SULOM) Legal Advisor Muhamad Seleman has said he is yet to make his stand on the body’s decision not to endorse anyone interested to contest at the forthcoming Fottball Association of Malawi (FAM) elections slated for December.

Recently, Sulom executive anonymously agreed that the body will not endorse any of its member who has ambitions to contest at FAM polls because they are sti fresh in the office and are yet to deliver on promises they made before being elected.

Seleman, who is the only Sulom executive member who has shown interest to contest at FAM polls was away in France when the meeting took place.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Seleman said he is still consulting on the way forward.

“I just heard of the decision, I am yet to make my decision,” he said.

SULOM President Tiya Somba Banda recently has confided in us that vying for a FAM post by any SULOM member would be highest order of betrayal of trust on delegates that put them in office in March this year.

“We have just been in office for less than 6 months. We are yet to deliver our promises to the clubs. The first round of the TNM Super League is yet to finish and we should be thinking of FAM position?” wondered Somba Banda.

However when asked if the league’s governing body would impose any sanctions on any member that would go against what was agreed during the meeting, Somba said as SULOM they have no control over individuals within the body.

“We have no control over individuals. Personal conscious is paramount as we are accountable to those that voted us into office on trust that we are going to serve them,” said Somba Banda.

Asked on the rumours that he is bankrolling some candidates, Seleman said as far as he is concerned, he has never discussed with any candidate on the elections

“I am bankrolling any candidate and I dontthink that i am capable of doing the same. For your anu information, I have not met with any candidate and I have never come in the open to support anyone,” he said.

SULOM and FAM have of late not been in good books with the former been seen at sometimes as to be undermining the mandate of the later especially in organizing of football games.

