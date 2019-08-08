NICO Technologies injects K2m for Malawi’s ICT Expo

NICO Technologies has donated K2 million to Information & Communications Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) towards its Expo conference it is set to hold in Lilongwe at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on August 22.

NICO Technologies chief executive officer Clarence Gama said they are proud to be associated with the Expo, which is a trade fair purely for ICT players to showcase their products and services.

“Nicotech believes highly in technology development and this conference will drive the way companies can efficiently do business with their clients in this age of technology.

“The country needs efficient technology services and this conference is where the ICT firms share latest products and services that in turn help the country’s development.

“We live in a technological world and we need to move with the rest of the world and thus the purpose of this Expo,” Gama said, whose organisation is a subsidiary of insurance and financial services provider NICO Group.

ICTAM’s president Bram Fudzulani said so far they have received confirmation from companies from Kenya, South Africa and China, for the Expo, whose bid is to speed up the growth of ICT, under the theme: ‘ICT As a Catalyst for Economic Growth’.

He said they are appreciative of the support they have received from NICO Technologies as well as from other partners.

“We don’t take this assistance for granted because it will go a long way in making sure we hold a successful event.

“We are set to host a memorable event in order to develop our technology services further,” Fudzulani said.

The Expo will be opened by Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani and will help champion policies that will develop the industry further and promote ICT usage in rural areas and is expected to feature the following Tech Sectors: Telecoms, Cyber Security, Cloud Solutions, Internet of Things, e-Commerce and Apps, Fintech & Banking and E-government.

Fudzulani said: “This expo seeks to bring together businesses and government to discuss on how Malawi can move forward and transform into an ICT driven economy. ICTAM also believes the expo will help influence policy makers to help in speeding up issues to do with ICT growth in rural areas.

“The Reserve Bank financial and economic review report for fourth quarter 2018 has indicated ICT as the fastest growing sector following growth rate of 7.0% in 2018 and 7.5% projected in 2019, compared to other sectors,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :