5 aspirants collect nomination papers for Malawi fresh presidential elections

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has disclosed that five presidential aspiring candidates have collected nomination forms in preparation for the fresh presidential elections slated for July 2.

Director of Media and Public Relations for MEC, Sangwani Mwafulirwa said Shaibu Mustafa of the New Vision for Democracy Party and Peter Kuwani of the Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy have collected nominations forms this week.

Mwafulirwa, therefore, called on political parties and individuals to collect the papers in time so that they can have more time to fulfill all requirements before they are put on the ballot.

“I am appealing to all political parties and individuals intending to contest for the presidency that they should come and collect nomination papers in good time so that they have ample time to collect the signatures and raise the K2 million nomination fee,” Mwafulirwa appealed.

He, however, said that the electoral body has not set a deadline for the collection of nomination papers but stressed that the presentation is on 23 and 24 April which will be held in Blantyre.

“The Commission will not give an extension to the set period so the candidates need to collect the papers in good time so that they also go and collect signatures across the country in good time.

“And to add on that the Commission will not entertain any nomination paper that will be brought on the nomination day with shortfalls and gaps,” he added.

Others that have collected nomination papers from MEC include Independent candidates Ras Chikomeni Chirwa and Smart Swira as well as Anuwalire Phalira of the New Republican Party.

The commission will hold fresh presidential election following the nullification of the May 21 tripartite elections on the basis that the elections were marred with irregularities.

