Racist coronavirus slurs in Malawi condemned: Attack on Indians ‘fake news’

Malawi police have dismissed as fake news social media reports that some Indian national in Limbe have been attacked following President Peter Mutharika announcing one of the three coronavirus patients is a 63-year-old who had recently travelled to India.

Police have condemned the spread of such fake news to incite violence and hatred towards Indians.

Political leaders from governing party and the opposition have since been urges to condemne such inciting and rise to the occasion to call for support from all people to fight the deadly virus.

The outbreak of Coronavirus and its subsequent dissemination across the globe has left a shock wave of disbelief and confusion in many countries.

Underlying prejudice against Asian communities will not help fight the pandemic.

The spreading of the virus , first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is not the fault of any race in any way, shape, or form.

