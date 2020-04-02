Racist coronavirus slurs in Malawi condemned: Attack on Indians ‘fake news’

April 2, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

Malawi police have dismissed as fake news social media reports that some  Indian national in Limbe have been attacked following President Peter Mutharika announcing one of the three coronavirus patients is a 63-year-old who had recently travelled to India.

Police have condemned the spread of such fake news to incite violence and hatred towards Indians.

Political leaders from governing party and the opposition have since been urges to condemne such inciting and rise to the occasion to call for support from all people to fight the deadly virus.

The outbreak of Coronavirus and its subsequent dissemination across the globe has left a shock wave of disbelief and confusion in many countries.

Underlying prejudice against Asian communities will not help fight the pandemic.

The spreading of the virus , first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is not the fault of any race in any way, shape, or form.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
NasingweMwenyeS smithJoshuaJames Banda Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nasingwe
Guest
Nasingwe

sipaja anati ndi China disease

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mwenye
Guest
Mwenye

Stay safe people

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Joshua
Guest
Joshua

The first time ever nyasa times is talking sense.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
James Banda
Guest
James Banda

Malawians are God fearing people and cannot blame anyone for this infection.

This disease do not respect any borders nor does it protect anyone , be it any race , religion or nationality.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
S smith
Guest
S smith

Well said you are a true malawian

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago