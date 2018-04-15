5 candidates to contest for presidency at Aford convention, set for April 28

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) convention has been set for April 28 and 29 in Lilongwe and party officials say five people, all male, have put up their names to contest for the position of president.

The announcement comes barely a week after the High Court in Lilongwe threw away all the ligations which delayed the holding of the indaba, telling the party courts are not there to set dates for partyconventions and asked the officials to deal with their differences internally.

Party secretary general Christopher Richie said the party has managed to raise the K15 million needed for the convention.

“Some people have helped us with cash, others in kind like cattle and maize therefore all is set for the convention in Lilongwe,” said Ritchie.

The real battle for the presidency is pitied between incumbent and son to the founding father of the party, Enoch Chihana and former aide to Chakufwa Chihana, Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo.

Others live abroad who include a Mr. Nkhoma, Kaseka Munthali and a Mr Mdule.

Aford long time member and former publicist Dan Msowoya is seeking the office of Secretary General.

The Mwenifumbo and Chihana factions have been engaged in war of wordsand legal battles which delayed the holding of the convention which was initially slate for last year.

