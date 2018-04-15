Deputy speaker announces he will stand down as MP: Atupele pays tribute to Chiwaya

First deputy speaker of parliament Dr Clement Chiwaya has announced that he would not seek re-election as

member of parliament for Mangochi central in the 2019 parliamentary elections and would be returning from active politics.

Chiwaya has however not said why he has decided to retire from active politics from 2019 but said he will continue serving the United Democratic Front (UDF), the party that sponsored him into parliament, in the national executive committee.

“To all the Mangochi constituents I will never forget your support. Today after consultations with my family I have arrived at a decision that I will not seek an elected position in 2019. I am retiring from active politics. I will remain in UDF as a NEC member,” says Chiwaya.

He joined politics in 2003 after returning from the United States of America.

Chiwaya said he arrived at the decision after discussing with hisclose relations and thanked former president Bakili Muluzi for what he describes as fatherly love to him.

He also described the UDF president Atupele Muluzi as his political pillar, immediately dismissing speculation that he might have resigned due to friction with Atupele.

“He has been my pillar, my source of encouragement and above all a personal friend. He will remain a great friend that I will always be around,” says Chiwaya.

He says he decided to announce his retirement a year before the elections to accord the UDF to identify my successor through the party structures.

Chiwaya says he will retire at family lake cottage, he was in no doubt that stepping down was the right thing to do.

Tribute

Meanwhile, UDF leader Atupel Muluzi has paid tribute to Chiwaya as a remarkable man who played an enormous part in keeping the party alive.

“Dr. Chiwaya has been a loyal servant of Malawi and his constituents of Mangochi, as well as an active and trusted leader within the UDF. His commitment to his constituents and to upholding free and fair politics in the House and the country are a clear marker of his service,”said Muluzi in an interview with Nyasa Times.

He added: “Clement is an old friend and so I do understand his decision, which he was gracious enough to have discussed with me before he announced his decision.”

Muluzi continued: “May I take this opportunity to wish him and his family all our love for the future. I hope that colleagues from both sides of the house will join me in thanking Dr. Chiwaya for his many years service.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :