5 candidates  vying for Lilongwe South Constituency: MCP, UTM, DPP, Mbakuwaku and Independent

Following the submission of nomination papers in Lilongwe South Constituency by-election, five candidates are expected to battle it out for the contentious parliamentary seat in the area.

The candidates comprise of Frank Mazizi from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Samson Phinifolo – UTM party, Peter Dimba – Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Patson Mthyoka – Independent and Julius Gracian Chongwe – Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD).

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Lilongwe South Constituency Returning Officer Innocent Mkandawire described the nomination process as a routine process the commission follows.

“The nomination process is very important because it is one of the key stages the candidates go through before the actual polling day and decides whether a candidate is eligible or not to contest,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire revealed that only two candidates from UTM and MMD had brought forms during the fresh nomination process.

“The other 3 candidates had already done so prior to the aborted 21 May parliamentary race following the death of UTM aspirant Agnes Penemulungu and were only required to write a letter expressing their intent to contest again so we have a total of 5 candidates so far,” said Mkandawire.

He also urged the candidates to be agents of peace during their campaign and co-exist with one another for the delivery of a free and fair by-election.

Group Village Headman Samuel has since appealed to the aspirants to make good of their promises when elected.

At the centre of the 5 November poll in the constituency is the pressing issue of the poor state of roads, schools and the long distance people travel to access medical care.

