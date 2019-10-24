5 players chase FISD Challenge Cup ‘Golden Boot Award’

The battle for this year’s FISD Challenge Cup top goalscorer is expected to be hot and interesting as the competition has produced a total of five players who are chasing the ‘Golden Boot Award’ after scoring two goals each during the preliminary round stage.

Out of the five players, two of them namely Wisdom Mpinganjira of Hangover United and MAFCO star Paul Phiri plays in the regional Premier league teams of Chipiku Central Region Football League and ThumbsUp Southern Region Football League, while Clement Nyondo of

Karonga United and Moyale Barracks stars Deus Nkutu and Lloyd Njaliwa plays in the elite league.

Nkutu and Njaliwa banged their vital goals when they were meeting Sable Farming in a match that ended 1-5 in favour of the Mzuzu soldiers.

Mpinganjira scored a brace in their 4- 1 win encounter against Airborne Rangers whereas Phiri found himself the top goalscorers list after scoring two goals on their clash against Mzuni FC which they won 5-1 as Nyondo was on target when his side thrashed Ekwendeni Hammers 2 nil at Karonga Stadium.

Meanwhile, after taking a two week break the competition is back with a mouth watering fixture for the round of 16 which is expected to be played between the weekend of October 26-27 and November 2-3 respectively.

Be Forward Wanderers goal poacher Zicco Mkanda won the golden boot award with eight goals in 2018 competition.

The following is the full fixture for round of 16.

SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER 2019

Be Forward Wanderers vs. Masters Security @Kamuzu Stadium

MAFCO vs. blue Eagles @Civo Stadium

SUNDAY 27th OCTOBER 2019

Savenda Chitipa United vs. Civil Sporting @Karonga Stadium

Hangover United vs. Mighty Tigers @Mpira Stadium

SATURDAY 2nd NOVEMBER 2019

Nyasa Big Bullets vs. Karonga United @Kamuzu Stadium

TN Stars vs. Moyale Barracks @Kasungu Stadium

SUNDAY 3rd NOVEMBER 2019

Silver Strikers vs. Mlatho Mponela @Silver Stadium

Ntopwa FC vs. Kamuzu Barracks @Kamuzu Stadium

