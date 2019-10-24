SRFA treasurer Madalitso Kuyera eyes FAM executive position

Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) treasurer Madalitso Kuyera has joined the race at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) elective conference as he has announced his interest to contest for the position of FAM Executive Committee member on December 14 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

Kuyera has been in the football administration for over 15 years and once served as the Chairperson of the disbanded Chipiku Central Region Football premier league side Madis Medicals between 2005-2009 before he was elected Be Forward Wanderers as executive member in 2010 and also served as the club’s Treasurer after going unopposed in the period of 2014-2016.

He told Nyasa Times that he has decided to join the race as he is willing to use his football knowledge, experience and skill in assisting in the uplifting the game of football in the country.

Kuyera challenged that once he get a nomination from the affiliates and get voted into the FAM, he will lobby with his fellow leaders on issues that can help to develop football in

Malawi.

He has become the eighth candidate to express interest for the Exco member position is expected to compete with other renown administrators who have also shown interest namely;

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Legal Advisor Muhammad Selemani, National Youth Football Association (NYFA) president Chimango Munthali, Rashid Mtelera, Felistus Dossi, Daud Suleman, Mabvuto Missi and Sulom Treasurer Malinda Chinyama who are also eyeing

for for the similar position.

“I can confirm here that my interest for this position was started some few years ago but I have decided to come to the public today because I think this is now the right time for me to contest. So far, I have approached several affiliates at an individual level and they

all seem to be positive to give me support. I will proceed to approach them through their respective bodies so that they should know my intention.

“Let me also state that with my experience and the way I relate with my colleagues in the football fraternity I believe that I will get a nomination and possibly be elected come December 14,” said Kuyera.

Meanwhile, Kuyera has promised to start announcing his manifesto on what he intend to do.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :