5 Well-Proven Teaching Strategies For The Digital Classroom in 2023

Digital technologies have begun to be implemented in the field of education relatively recently. However, they have already shown impressive results in practice. That is why the tendency to use innovations has become the largest and currently the number of educational institutions joining it is constantly increasing.

In addition, according to data provided by The Guardian, by 2050, about 90% of the entire population will have access to a full-fledged Internet. This will create the necessary prerequisites for even more active use of digital educational solutions. Currently, they are presented in various formats. We suggest that you familiarize yourself with the main ones and understand the strategy of their implementation.

Use of online materials

Modern pupils and students are offered access to many valuable educational materials that are stored in electronic form. They can usually be found on specialized educational platforms, in particular, on Studocu student community, which gained popularity among the younger generations. Such materials can become not only an additional source for training but also a full-fledged basis for acquiring new

knowledge in a certain field. All these services provide ample opportunities for learning and also make the process itself easier and more understandable. Separately, it is worth noting another advantage of online materials – the possibility of obtaining access from any location.

Implementation of special programs

In many educational institutions, lectures are held in the traditional way. However, along with this, virtual methods are being actively implemented. According to research by the Technical University of Denmark and Stanford University, this approach improves the efficiency of the assimilation of information by 76%. These are digital solutions that are presented in the following formats:

use of software

conducting video conferences

use of interactive touch displays

demonstration of educational materials on projectors

As for software, these are solutions that are developed according to the needs of specific classes. They allow you to optimize the learning process and make it more interesting. In addition, the implementation of digital technologies in education can occur through the use of programs designed for testing, as well as creating projects.

The benefit of these technologies is that they increase the interest of students and promote the development of creative abilities. An additional advantage is the improvement of students’ interaction with each other and their communication with teachers. Thanks to this, certain difficulties that may arise in the case of conducting traditional lectures are eliminated.

Using the game model in education

Thanks to the existence of various programs and interactive displays, it is also possible to implement another effective learning model. Its essence is gamification. Each student is given the opportunity to choose a certain role and realize all his creative skills.

In addition to the fact that such a process is very pleasing to students, it allows for achieving excellent results in education. Everyone who gets involved in the game gets the opportunity to show themselves, acquire new skills, and expand their horizons. These are not simple statements. The effectiveness of the method has been proven in practice. Research presented on Gitnix shows that gamification improves learning outcomes by 45.45%.

Automation and artificial intelligence

Both technologies are currently actively used in many areas. Gradually, they penetrate into the educational process as well. Moreover, such changes are supported not only by students but also by the teachers themselves. This is not surprising, since the use of artificial intelligence significantly improves learning, optimizes some processes, and helps in the creation of various educational programs.

However, AI and process automation cannot replace experienced teachers. Currently, these technologies are used as additional methods to increase efficiency. Such an educational model can be called hybrid since it combines two components.

Virtual and augmented reality

These technologies can not only entertain students but also benefit them. It is about implementing them in the educational experience. For example, virtual reality headsets can be used to explain chemical or physical processes.

For this purpose, a special program creates virtual laboratories where students can study a particular reaction in detail. In addition, some experts suggest that the purchase of such devices can be cheaper than full-fledged equipment.

Conclusion

Education is an area where the implementation of digital technologies is not only appropriate but also necessary. After all, the use of new solutions and approaches contributes to the improvement of the learning process, increasing its efficiency, as well as improving the level of assimilation of educational materials by students. Teachers also get benefits. Thanks to the use of programs and interactive tools, their work is much easier.

Stacey Wonder is a content marketer who enjoys sharing best practices for self-development and careers with others. In her free time, Stacey is fond of contemporary dance and classic French movies. You may feel free to reach out to her at [email protected] or for collaboration suggestions.

