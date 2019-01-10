500 000 people verify in  voters roll through phones

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission says over 500, 000 people have verified their names through their mobile, a move the MEC chairperson Jane Ansah described as historical.

“This shows that the new technology is doing wonders. Even if we close the verification exercise, people will still be able to verify their names through the technology,” said Ansah.

MEC is holding a highly contentious election since 1994 and the political landscape has completely changed with the coming in of vice president Saulos Chilima who is vying for presidency on newly formed UTM Party ticket.

Ansah said in future, MEC will wholesomely adopt the system, saying it is convenient to people as they can verify their names through their mobile phones in comfort of their homes, offices or business premises.

At least 3.8 million people have registered to vote during the May 21 elections and so far, eight people have collected nomination forms to battle it out in the presidential race.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :