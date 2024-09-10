6 die in fire, road accident in the last 24 hours

Police in Mangochi say a 33-year-old man and his 18-year-old nephew have died, while his wife sustained severe burns, following a fire caused by a petrol explosion that gutted their house.

The deceased have been identified as Yusuf Samson and Ziyaka John, both from Matungwi Village under Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi.

Mangochi police spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi says Samson was a well-known petroleum vendor operating at Idrusi Trading Centre, he brought jerricans of petrol into his compound as usual.

However, Tepani Daudi says, one jerrican was leaking, and he decided to transfer the fuel into another jerrican which was inside the house with the help of his nephew, while his wife was cooking in the sitting room using a charcoal burner.

“During the process, the fuel ignited, causing a fire that quickly spread throughout the house.

“Samson and his wife managed to escape and were rushed to Mangochi District Hospital, where Samson died the following day while receiving treatment,” says Tepani Daudi in a statement.

She says his nephew, who was trapped inside, suffered severe burns and was found completely burned the next morning.

Meanwhile, Samson’s wife is still receiving treatment at Mangochi District Hospital for burns to both her arms and legs, according to Tepani Daudi.

She says police in the district have warned the public to cease illegal fuel vending to prevent loss of life and ensure the safety and security of households.

Meanwhile in Lilongwe, four people including a driver have died on the spot with seven others sustaining various degrees of injuries after a Toyota Dyna two tonne truck hit another stationary truck near Lingadzi inn in Lilongwe early this morning.

Lingadzi police station deputy public relations officer Maria Kumwenda said they have identified the driver as Gradwell Nanyati whose Toyota Dyna carried passengers going to sell fresh fish in Lilongwe. Kumwenda said the seven survivors have been taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital while the other dead bodies are at the KCH mortuary as well.

