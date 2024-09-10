Flames performance resurfaces in parliament for debate as Malawi face Burkina Faso

Members of parliament had an impromptu debate on Monday afternoon on the Flames performance when some members of parliament took to task minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire why the national team is performing poorly.

The debate came as Malawi is scheduled to face Burkina Faso today in Mali on Cup of African Nations qualifiers.

Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay, Simon Vuwa Kaunda, raised concerns, questioning the minister on why Gabadinho Mhango is not being included in the national football team.

Kaunda also questioned the minister about the Flames’ poor performance in international matches, asking, “Is Mabedi the only perfect coach for the Flames? Is he better than Mpanda? Is he better than Mwase?”

The house burst into laughter when Kaunda humorously inquired if the own goals being conceded by Flames players were due to financial challenges.

When questioned about the Flames’ poor performance, Mkandawire clarified that he did not want to be misquoted, saying that matters related to the team’s performance are managed by the Football Association of Malawi and the coach. “My statement was focused on infrastructure, not on who plays on the pitch,” he said. In response to questions about the recruitment process for the national coach, Mkandawire added “Again, Madam Speaker, my statement was about infrastructure. “However, for clarity, the coach was recruited by the government, and the signing of the contract was delegated to the Football Association of Malawi.”

