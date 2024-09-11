Shocker as DPP fires Gladys Ganda, 23 days after being voted in NGC: Firing elected official?

In a concerning display of disregard for democratic principles, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has once again exercised its authority to dismiss an elected official, Gladys Ganda, from her position as Director of Elections, just 23 days after she was voted into the National Governing Council (NGC) by the party’s convention delegates.

This incident underscores the alarming lack of true democracy within the DPP, where the party’s president holds the power to override the will of the people.

The dismissal of Ganda, who is also a Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje, is particularly troubling as it appears to be a retaliatory measure following her remarks praising the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and President Lazarus Chakwera for the development projects being implemented in her constituency. This suggests that the DPP’s loyalty to its own party interests takes precedence over the democratic process and the needs of the people.

The DPP’s use of the “reassignment” provision to remove individuals from their elected NGC positions and relegate them to the role of “Party Presidential Advisor,” where they are effectively silenced and prevented from engaging with the party president, is a concerning trend that undermines the very foundation of democracy. This tactic was previously employed to oust former Vice President of the party for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, in 2023, further demonstrating the DPP’s willingness to disregard the will of its own convention delegates.

The irony is that the very development projects being implemented by President Chakwera, which Ganda dared to praise, are benefiting citizens without discrimination on their political party affliations. For example, the rural electrification project which Ganda found irresistible to praise has transformed lives of natives in her DPP-dominated constituency.

This underscores the fact that true leadership displayed by President Chakwera and echoed by Ganda should be measured not by party affiliation, but by the tangible impact on the lives of the people. Chakwera, in spreading developed across the country including in DPP-won constituencies, highlights his true national leadership. In coming out and commend the true national leadership, Ganda displayed true leadership of her constituency. The DPP’s apparent inability to embrace this reality and its insistence on prioritizing party loyalty over the public good is a disservice to the democratic principles that should guide a well-functioning political system.

As citizens, we must demand that our political parties uphold the principles of democracy, respect the will of the people, and prioritize the needs of the nation over the pursuit of partisan agendas. The DPP’s actions in dismissing elected officials like Gladys Ganda are a concerning deviation from these ideals and a threat to the very fabric of Malawi’s democracy. It is time for the DPP to reflect on its priorities and commit to fostering a political landscape that truly empowers the people and serves the greater good.

