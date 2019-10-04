6 made millionaires in Illovo ‘Zikutheka’ promotion

Malawi Stock Exchange-listed Illovo Sugar Malawi plc this conducted the grand draw of Zikutheka Ndi Illovo Promotion which saw six people winning K1 million cash prize each.

One of the winners, Ezra Mchonkhwe was over the moon when the news was broke to him.

“I am very excited and grateful to Illovo for bringing back Zikutheka promotion. I feel great, this is awesome because out of millions of customers out there and being one of the lucky winners, it’s something that I will remember the rest of my life and words alone can’t express the way I feel. This prize will transform my life quite a lot,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the draw held in Blantyre on Tuesday, Illovo Sugar Malawi Domestic Sales Manager, Wanangwa Thindwa said the promotion has been a huge success and that the company was overwhelmed with the response from customers.

“As we wind up this promotion, we extend our appreciation to our customers for the interest they showed in participating in this promotion. I must say that the response to the promotion has been great. We managed to achieve 258,000 entries, that’s beating last year’s by over fifty eight thousand entries.” he said.

Thindwa said main aim of the promotion was to reward customers and consumers who buy in bulk for the continued support.

“Going forward, Illovo customers should look forward to more exciting incentives to go with their continued consumption of Illovo products. We pledge to continue going the extra mile to be customer oriented including our investment in providing fortified sugar to customers across the country,” he said.

In total, Illovo has splashed K50m in the promotion. Apart from 6 million kwacha grand prizes, Illovo has over the past three months also dished out K50 000 weekly prizes and K100 000 on monthly basis.

Launched on July 1, the promotion aimed at rewarding Illovo consumers and traders for the support they render to the company. This year’s promotion came after a similar successful promotion last year.

