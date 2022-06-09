6 Tips For Using Your Vaporizer Pen

Vape pen is usually the first device used by many vaping beginners. Why? It’s because it’s easy to use, easy to maintain, and, most importantly, budget-friendly. Even though it’s pretty straightforward to use, this doesn’t mean that there are no basics to learn so you can get the most out of your vape pen.

Especially if you’re a first-timer, here’s how you can fully utilize a vaporizer pen:

Keep It Charged

The last thing you want when you want to enjoy a relaxing vape session is your pen going dead because you forgot to charge its battery. Make sure that your vape pen is fully charged, especially after using it for an extended period of time. It’s also recommended that you store the device at average room temperatures to help protect its battery.

Vape pens typically take several hours for their batteries to be fully charged. So, the moment you arrive at home or at the office, be sure to charge it up using the charger that came with it.

Understand How It Works

Regardless of the make or model, vape pens are usually comprised of the following parts:

Battery – This is what powers the device.

Tank/chamber – This is the part where the e-liquid is stored.

Atomizer – It’s the primary heating element that vaporizes the e-liquid stored in the chamber.

Mouthpiece – This is where you inhale the contents stored in the tank.

It’s a good idea to read the manual first before using the vaping device so you can familiarize yourself with how it works. Well-designed vaporizer pens by Dr. Dabber and other reputable brands should work well and provide the functionality that you expect from them. But, there’s nothing wrong with taking the time to understand how to use the device properly to help prevent problems later on.

Watch The Temperature

The temperature of the vape depends on a couple of variables, such as the type of e-liquids you’re using and your personal preference. But, if you want to enjoy a consistent experience during your sessions, you need to get a device that delivers consistent temperatures.

Vape pens, like all other vaporizers, are measured in watts instead of Celsius or Fahrenheit. Obviously, the more watts a vape pen has, the higher its temperature can become when used. Generally, beginners should start at a lower wattage before working their way up.

Vaping at a lower temperature produces a much more pleasant experience. The vapor is smoother. As the wattage increases, the vapor becomes thicker and the chances of you becoming ‘high’ faster is more likely, especially if you’re using cannabis extract.

Know Your Preferences

As mentioned earlier, it’s important to know your personal preferences so you can have the best vaping experience possible. This is especially true if you’re a beginner. Going all out right from the start might lead to an intense vaping experience that can put you off.

If you want to have a good start, you may want try slow and steady draws instead of inhaling as hard as you can. From there, you can start adjusting the temperature to produce vapors that you prefer.

Use Quality E-Juice

Obviously, you also need to buy quality e-juices if you want to get the most out of your dabs. This is especially true if you only bought a vape pen. Keep in mind that not all e-juices are the same. Some are better and safer than other brands or types.

So, it’s crucial that you pick an e-juice that’s made by a reputable brand, even if it requires you to pay more. Cheap e-juices may be budget-friendly, but they may contain some ingredients that aren’t safe for you. Even though high-quality ones are a bit pricey, you’re guaranteed that you’ll be able to have and enjoy a safe vaping experience.

Try Different Flavors

The problem with most newbie vapers is that they can easily be overwhelmed about the many different e-juice flavors to choose from. As a result, they just pick one and stick to it without trying other flavors.

If you do this, you may end up having what they call ‘vaper’s tongue.’ This is when you get so used to the same flavor for so long that you can no longer taste it anymore. To prevent this from happening, be sure to try out different flavors from time to time.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it! These are the tips that you need to know when using your vaporizer pen so you can have the best dabbing experience as much and as often as possible.

