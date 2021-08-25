Best CBD Vape Juices to Satisfy Your Needs

Vape Juices, also called e-juices, are liquids used in e-cigarettes or vape pens for vaping. These liquids are formulated with different ingredients, each having a distinct effect on your vaping experience.

The most common ingredients used in vape juices are propylene glycol (PG), vegetable glycerine (VG), terpenes, nicotine, and flavoring agents. Sometimes, vape juices also contain various botanical compounds to impart some medicinal effects.

Cannabis extracts like CBD, THC, CBG, and other cannabinoids are a few of the most popular botanical extracts used in making vape juices. These extracts are believed to produce several beneficial effects. This article will discuss the different types and flavors of CBD vape juices available in the market and the effects and benefits they have on your health.

What are the Different Types of CBD Vape Juices?

According to VG/PG Ratio:

As mentioned earlier, Propylene glycol (PG) and Vegetable glycerin (VG) are the two most important constituents of any vape juice. PG is a sweet-tasting, slightly viscous liquid chemical added to the vape juice as a vehicle to carry the flavoring agents. VG, extracted from soybean and palm trees, is a much-thicker liquid chemical than PG, and is added to vape juices as a thickening agent.

Differing ratios of these two ingredients in a vape juice determine the throat hit the vapors will produce, the strength of its flavor, and how thick its vape clouds will be.

If the vape juice contains a higher percentage of PG, like in 70 PG/30 VG , it will produce an intense throat hit and have a sharper flavor.

, it will produce an intense throat hit and have a sharper flavor. On the other hand, a higher concentration of VG gives you a softer and smoother throat hit and produces a thicker vape cloud, as in vape juices with 70 VG/30 PG and 80 VG/20 PG

and Another variation of e-juices is made with 50% PG and 50% VG. This is the best CBD vape juice variation, considering its smooth throat hit, perfect texture, and balanced flavor.

What are the Different Combinations of CBD Vape Juice?

1. Pure CBD Vape Juice

CBD vape juice is a blend of pure CBD isolates or cannabidiol oil extracted from the Cannabis Sativa plant with other carrier liquids. These vape juices have multiple benefits. Studies have shown that pure vaping CBD may help treat epilepsy and other neuropathic disorders. It may also help in relieving anxiety and inducing good sleep.

2. CBD-CBC Vape Juice

This kind of vape juice is a blend of two of the 100+ cannabinoids derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant: Cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabichromene (CBC). People found that CBC vape juice may help cope with the pain and discomfort of cancer-related chemotherapy. It can also help in relieving depressive behavior.

3. CBD-CBN Vape Juice

The CBD-CBN vape juice is a mixture of cannabidiol and cannabinol (another potent cannabinoid obtained from the Cannabis Sativa plant). CBN extracts may help treat chronic pain associated with temporomandibular disorders and fibromyalgia. Anecdotal evidence shows that CBN vaping can also help in relieving inflammatory responses in our bodies.

4. CBD-CBG Vape Juice

The CBD-CBG vape juice comprises two cannabinoids: cannabidiol, and cannabigerol (CBG), an analog of CBD. Studies show that CBG vaping may help in improving appetite. It can also help in treating inflammatory bowel disease and bladder dysfunction. Some studies also indicate that CBD-CBG vape juice can help in alleviating neurodegenerative disorders.

5. CBD-THC Vape Juice

CBD-THC vape juices are made with the two most common cannabis extracts: cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Research shows that this blend of vape juice can help ease anxiety and treats sleeping disorders. However, unlike the other CBD combinations, vaping these vape juices yields a psychoactive effect, i.e., you can experience the feeling of getting ‘high.’ THC vaping may also increase the desire to eat.

6. Alpha-pinene Vape Juice

Alpha-pinene is a terpene derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant. It is often mixed with cannabidiol to make a potent vape juice. People who have used this kind of vape juice state that it can act as a bronchodilator. It helps to open obstructed airway passages and ease breathing. It may also help in boosting your memory!

7. Beta-caryophyllene Vape Juice

Beta-caryophyllene, much like alpha-pinene, is a terpene cultivated from cannabis. Vape juices made with this terpene can act as a potential treatment for managing substance abuse disorder. Studies show that Beta-caryophyllene has antioxidative properties. It can also help in reducing the blood cholesterol level. Vaping Beta-caryophyllene juice may also have some beneficial effects in preventing osteoporosis.

Different Flavors of Vape Juices:

1. Fruity Flavored Vape Juices

Fruity-flavored CBD vape juices are the most loved vape juices among the young population. Manufacturers produce vape juices with almost every type of fruit you can ever imagine. The fruity flavors commonly available are apple, strawberry, grapes, blueberry, cherry, pineapple, etc.

2. Tobacco Flavored Vape Juices

The Tobacco-flavored CBD vape juices are mainly preferred by chronic smokers who are trying to quit cigarettes. Though flavored as tobacco, these vape juices do not inflict the harmful effects that smoking tobacco cigarettes may cause to your health.

3. Dessert Flavored Vape Juices

Manufacturers have tried to incorporate various quirky and fun flavors to make vaping all the more enjoyable. You can now get vape juice in chocolate cake, apple pie, and ice cream flavors. If you look a little further, you can even get yourself a cheesecake-flavored vape juice.

4. Candy Flavored Vape Juices

Vape juices are also available in nougat-caramel bars, bubblegum, or chocolate wafers flavors, particularly attracting the teenage group of vapers. You can also find delicious cotton candy-flavored vape juices that can satiate your sweet tooth without adding calories to your diet.

5. Menthol Flavored Juices

Menthol flavored CBD juices are another popular flavor that people prefer to use. It helps keep foul breath at bay and keeps your breath refreshed.

6. Beverage Flavored Juice

If you love having milkshakes or slushies but want to cut back on your sugar intake, you can choose from the several beverage-flavored vape juices available in the market. Some of the most common drinks-flavored CBD e-juices are cocktails, slushies, punches, cola, and milkshakes.

The Bottom Line:

Vaping CBD and other cannabinoids are the fastest way to administer its beneficial effects in your body. Though it is considered a recreational activity, people have found that vaping CBD vape juices can have some therapeutic effects on your health. The vape juices are available in a wide range of flavors to make them more desirable to people who want to adopt them in their health regime.

