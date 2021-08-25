Thunder Queens secure K9 million sponsorship deal; Changes name to Imosys Netball Club

After spending two good years without sponsorship, netball heavyweights Thunder Queens has finally secured a lucrative K9 million 1-year sponsorship deal with Intelligent Monitoring Systems (IMOSYS) company.

The Rainbow Paints Blantyre District Netball League (BDNL) Team, formerly known as Tropical Queens have since changed their name to Imosys Netball Club.

The side has been going through financial hiccups for the previous years, a development which was affecting its performance in competitions and speaking during the official unveiling ceremony of the sponsorship on Sunday at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) Imosys’ Operations Manager Kumbukani Namanja said lack of sponsorship is affecting the development of the sport in the country.

Namanja said they decided to bail out the team as one way of associating themselves to netball because despite being the best sport, which is putting Malawi on world map, it is being overlooked by the corporate world as it lacks sound support — starting from the club as well as national team level.

“It is very sad to note that netball is not getting what it deserves to have but if we are to compare it with other sporting disciplines we’ll notice that it is the only sport which is producing professional netballers who are playing in Europe.

“So, as a company we thought of supporting the team in order to help the girls realize their future and help them to open doors for Europe,” Namanja said.

He added that being their first initiative to sponsor a team, they have decided to sign a 1-year contract first with the anticipation that the agreement shall be reviewed at the end of the season and contract extension shall surely be made.

“Currently, our main focus will be on encouraging the players to avoid immoral behaviours because their average age is between 21-22. So they need to be drilled well on how they can become good players and play in national team as well as in Europe.”

In her remarks, team manager Junier Kazembe commended Imosys Company for coming up to partner with the team — saying the deal will help the players in as far as performance improvement is concerned.

“The players have been playing just for the love of the game but right now we are very optimistic that they will add extra gear since they will be getting a little something after playing games which will also change their lives and performances,” Kazembe said.

The team’s vice-captain, Pilirani Msuka said they are very happy and will fight hard in order to compete for the title in this year’s Rainbow Paints League to show the sponsors that they are ready and committed to protect and market their brand.

“Previously we have been struggling to afford transport cost to and from training sessions as well as to honour game assignments but with the coming of this sponsorship things will improve.

“As players, we are geared and will make everything possible to do better in this season,” she said.

Currently, Imosys Netball team is on position 3 with 14 points after playing 8 games.

