Airtel Malawi and HR specialist Alick Sikelo opt for mutual separation agreement

Airtel Malawi and its Human Resources (HR) specialist Alick Sikelo have opted for mutual separation agreement, effectively parrying away social media speculation that Sikelo was dismissed from employment over misconduct.

Sikelo is still serving the company as its Director of Human Resources until October 31, 2021, when his contract will come to an end, according to the letter Nyasa Times has seen.

The letter is titled: “Mutual Separation and End of Employment”. In the letter, which is dated July 26, 2021, and signed by both Airtel Managing Director Charles Kamoto and Sikelo, reads, “We refer to your employment letter dated November 1, 2014, and subsequent discussion between yourself and line manager. Pursuant to clause 8 of your above mentioned employment letter and said discussion with your line Manager, your Employment with Airtel Malawi Plc will end on October 31, 2021.”

Kamoto said Sikelo has been faithful and trusted in discharging his duties. He further lauded Sikelo for his managerial skills towards Airtel turning point of outstanding business operation remarkable turnovers and profits.

One of the employees at the mobile phone service provider said Sikelo brought sanity at Airtel during the last seven years he has been with the company.

“Sikelo was up for bringing results for the good reputation of the company. But this did not go well with disgruntled employees,” he said.

Recently, Airtel Malawi organised a farewell party in honour of Sikelo at Vincent’ Lounge at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

The party was also intended to dispel rumours that Sikelo was fired.

In his email memo dated July 26, 2021, addressed to Airtel Malawi staff members, Kamoto disclosed that Sikelo decided to leave the company to pursue other life opportunities.

“Alick Sikelo, our Human Resources Director has decided to leave Airtel Malawi Plc (AMP). Alick is leaving AMPLC to pursue other opportunities outside Airtel. He will spend his last few days in July handling over responsibilities to me and the HR team.

“Allow me at this stage to thank Alick for these contributions to AMPLC and please join me in wishing him success in his next opportunities,” reads part of Kamoto email to Airtel Staff members.

Sikelo also acknowledged the mutual letter of leaving Airtel, but refused to share more details of the agreement arguing that the matter was confidential with his former employer.

