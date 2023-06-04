7 inmates pardoned by Chakwera back to prison for other offences

Prison authorities say seven prisoners out of 320 who were recently pardoned by President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera are back at Chichiri prison for committing various offenses.

They were rearrested, according to prison authorities, for allegedly committing various crimes such as robbery after their release.

Spokesperson for Blantyre prison, Duncan Malizani said there was need for spiritual reformation for inmates to fully transform and become responsible citizens after their sentences.

He said this on Sunday when Blantyre synod of the CCAP inducted 13 inmates from the prison into men’s ministry in an attempt to ensure total reformation.

President Dr Chakwera pardoned the 320 inmates, including former cabinet minister Uladi Mussa whose release caused a stir and debate as to when a person convicted of corruption is eligible for parole.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!