Police cautions against Malawians harbouring fleeing refugees from Dzaleka

Authorities say it is criminal for Malawians to harbour refugees and asylum seekers who have abandoned Dzaleka refugee camp and returned to live with locals in townships and locations.

The Malawi Police Service says all refugees who were recently relocated to Dzaleka Refugee Camp but are returning into cities and towns to immediately go back to the camp.

A statement signed by Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya cautions Malawians that it is a crime to interfere with security agencies by harbouring the returning refugees.

He says anyone found doing this will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Malawians should see the refugees’ act of returning into cities and towns as clear disregard of the country’s laws and open defiance to legitimate authority, a thing that should never be entertained.

“MPS reminds the refugees that this country is built on a solid foundation of

‘respect of rule of law’ and that Malawians expect those who come to seek refuge here to abide by our laws as they are,” Kalaya says.

Meanwhile, police say the operation of relocating refugees is still on across the country and police officers will use necessary force to make the refugees return to the camp and never come back.

