76 Kuhes students who were bullied and suspended writes Chakwera for his help

Some students, who were dismissed at the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (Kuhes), have written President Lazarus Chakwera seeking his intervention over the way they were treated at the college.

About 76 students are said to have been withdrawn from 2017 to 2022 at the school for various academic reasons.

However, 36 of them have written the president complaining about injustices.

The students’ president Only Mopiha and general secretary Mathews Alfred argue the fired students complained over ‘systematic academic withdrawal of students and bullying of the students’ by some faculty members.

On academic withdrawal, the students claim that they were dismissed after the school introduced new fundamental examination rules and regulations without informing them.

They believe this contributed to their failure to meet the grades.

It further said that they have tried to petition parliament on the matter but to no avail.

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda asked for time to find out on the matter.Kuhes registrar Christopher Namagowa said that they are waiting for the appointment of a new college council to handle the issue.

