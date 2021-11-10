8 arrested for operating initiation camp during school period

Police in Mangochi have arrested eight people (4 men and 4 women) who were conducting initiation ceremony of four male children of 4 to 6 years old before the closing of school’s third term and without the consent from the authorities.

They were arrested on Monday night at Mwanjombe Village Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi, according to the Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Saudi.

The suspects include Village Head Mwanjombe, two initiation camp commanders, and parents, she said.

Tepani Saudi said the Mangochi District Commissioner Raphael Piringu was tipped off by concerned citizens that last weekend the suspects withdrew some of the children from school in order to be initiated.

The matter was reported to Police whereby Mobile Police Officers(Malamia Camp) stormed the camp and arrested the perpetrators for violating by-laws concerning initiation ceremonies which were put in place by the DC’s office.

“The suspects who have also violated a right to education will appear before court for contravening section 80 as read with section 83 of Child Care, Protection and Justice Act, which attracts maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment with hard labour,” she said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

All suspects hail from Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!