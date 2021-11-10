Malawi volleyball select team to play in Tanzania

A select volleyball team from Malawi is expected to take part in the East and Central Africa Volleyball Championship in Tanzania early next year.

One of the organisers of the trip, Killy Musukwa, told Nyasa Times that players for the select team will be identified during the Raiply Volleyball Tournament that will take place in Mzuzu this month.

Teams from across the nation will be facing each other at Katoto volleyball courts as Moyale Barracks will be defending the championship in men’s category while Blue Eagles will be doing the same in the ladies’ category.

Lilongwe Spikers coach, Austin Kauwa, will be the one to lead the select team to Tanzania. Kauwa won an international tournament with Vixens ladies team and the Central Region Volleyball League with Lilongwe Spikers in the men’s category.

“We want to expose Malawian players at the international stage through this tournament in Tanzania. It is also a payback trip since Mbeya Best VI also visited Malawi this year in a tournament that we organised,” explained Musukwa.

Austin Kauwa said the idea was good and he was ready to guide the select team.

“This is a brilliant idea and this is one way of developing our game as a nation. As coach, I will do everything possible to guide the select team so that we do well at that tournament,” he said.

