8 goal scorer Kasenda named player of match after Malawi womenthrash Comoros 13-0

After scoring eight goals when Malawi thrashed Comoros Islands 13-0 on Tuesday at the COSAFA Senior Women’s championship taking place in South Africa, Linda Kasenda was voted Player of the Match.

The team, which pundits praised for losing just 1-3 against high flying hosts South Africa, opened the floodgates in just under 16 minutes through Asimenye Simwaka, who added the second a minute later before Kasenda made if 3-0 after 30 minutes.

Sabina Thom made it 4-0 after 40 minutes and three minutes later Kasenda claimed he hatrick to rest at half time at 6-0.

Two minutes into second half, Sabina Thom made it 7-0 from the penalty, before Kasenda scored two more in 61st and 65th.

Zainabu Kapanda increased the lead in the and before Kasenda came back in the picture in 88 minutes, 90 and 90+1.

Coach Abel Mkandawire maintained the squad which lost 1-3 to South Africa last Friday trusting the goalkeeping on Samir Amidu in a 4-4-2 formation.

This was a must-win match for the Malawi women and hope that results in other groups go their favour.

Malawi have finished in Group A with six points and are waiting for results in group B and C to see if they have qualified for the semifinals.

Full squad:

Goalkeer: Samir Amidu

Defennders: Maureen Phiri, Chimwemw Madise, Towera Vinkhumbo, Patricia Nyirenda

Midfilders: Chikondi Gondwe, Samome Vinkhumbo, Sabina Thom, Wezie Mvula

Strikers: Asimenye Simwaka, Linda Kasenda