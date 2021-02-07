92-year-old Reverend Chipeta recovers from Covid-19

A 92-year-old grand father has hit headlines after he recovered from Covid-19.

He is Reverend Thomson John Chipeta, a resident in Mchinji.

Chipeta is the principal and founder of Home of Hope orphanage, the place where pop star Madonna adopted three children, David Banda and the twin girls

Chipeta’s grandson, Shingai Chipeta said that Reverend Chipeta tested positive for Covid-19 mid January and was in isolation before he was admitted at Mchinji District Hospital last week.

Reverend Chipeta has since been discharged and is at home.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will address the nation tonight on progress being registered in the fight against COVID-19, State House has announced.

In a statement, State House Press Office says the address will start at 8 o’clock.

According to the Ministry of Health latest update on COVID-19, the country has registered 515 new COVID-19 cases, 587 new recoveries and 38 new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted.

