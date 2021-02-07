Chanco principal succumbs to Covid-19 as death toll soars ever higher

February 7, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Principle of Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi , Prof Richard Tambulasi has died of Covid-19.

Tambulasi:  Dies of Covid-19

He is one of the 38 people who have succumbed to the deadly virus within the last 48 hours.

Authorities at the college are describing the death of Principal of the College Professor Richard Tambulasi as “shocking”.

Tambulasi died in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Zomba General Hospital a few days after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Professor Tambulasi has not been feeling well in the past three to four days. As an institution, we have lost a hard – working and bright professional,” said Samson Sajidu, Vice Principal for the College.

He said the late Tambulasi had over the years of his service with University of Malawi risen through the ranks from the position of a Lecturer.

Tambulasi once headed the department of Public Administration before he eventually became dean of faculty of Social Science.

The body of the late Tambulasi is being laid to rest at Ntaja in Machinga district.

Untill his death, late Tambulasi was also  Chairperson for the Malawi Institute of Management.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Opportunist
Opportunist
6 hours ago

RIP Prof

0
Reply
Wawo
Wawo
6 hours ago

What a loss, fine sons of the land are being plucked put,Lord have mercy.May his soul rest in eternal peace.

0
Reply
Babay
Babay
6 hours ago

Mhsrp

0
Reply
shares
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
DPP mourns Karonga north west MP James Bond Kamwambi, laid to rest

Karonga north west legislator James Bong Kamwambi who died of Covid-19 has been laid to rest when there is heated...

Close