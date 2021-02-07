Chanco principal succumbs to Covid-19 as death toll soars ever higher

Principle of Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi , Prof Richard Tambulasi has died of Covid-19.

He is one of the 38 people who have succumbed to the deadly virus within the last 48 hours.

Authorities at the college are describing the death of Principal of the College Professor Richard Tambulasi as “shocking”.

Tambulasi died in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Zomba General Hospital a few days after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Professor Tambulasi has not been feeling well in the past three to four days. As an institution, we have lost a hard – working and bright professional,” said Samson Sajidu, Vice Principal for the College.

He said the late Tambulasi had over the years of his service with University of Malawi risen through the ranks from the position of a Lecturer.

Tambulasi once headed the department of Public Administration before he eventually became dean of faculty of Social Science.

The body of the late Tambulasi is being laid to rest at Ntaja in Machinga district.

Untill his death, late Tambulasi was also Chairperson for the Malawi Institute of Management.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!