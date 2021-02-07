DPP mourns Karonga north west MP James Bond Kamwambi, laid to rest

Karonga north west legislator James Bong Kamwambi who died of Covid-19 has been laid to rest when there is heated debate on whether parliamentarians should meet physically or virtually following the surge in the virus infections.

Kamwambi is the fourth member of parliament to die of Covid-19.

The body of Kamwambi, who until his death was Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Karonga North West Constituency ,has since been laid to rest in his home village Mwafilaso in Traditional Authority Kyungu in the district.

Lusubilo Kamwambi a brother to late Kamwambi said the death of his brother is a big blow to the family saying, “we have lost a pillar in our family.”

Speaking on behalf of Leader of Opposition , former Information Minister in the DPP Administration, Mark Botoman, said the party has lost a member who contributed to the growth and strength of the party.

Commissioner of Parliament Chrispine Mphande, who represented Speaker of the National Assembly said Parliament has lost a dedicated member.

The Parliamentarian died on Friday at Chitipa District Hospital of COVID-19.

He was born on November 25, 1967 and is survived by three wives, 19 children and 10 grandchildren.

