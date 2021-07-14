MP Martha Lunji’s remains taken to Nkhota Kota for burial on Wednesday, Nankhumwa regrets her passing

The body of the late Martha Lunji Mhone Chanjo has been taken to Nkhota Kota where she will be laid to rest.

Lunji was opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkhota Kota Northeast constituency before she succumbed to Covid-19 at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) on Tuesday night, July 13, 2021.

According to relatives, the late Lunji was not feeling well on Monday and she was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was hospitalized.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa, led DPP, and other MPs and other mourners in paying last respects to the fallen politician and seeing off late Martha Lunji’s body at KCH mortuary.

Nankhumwa told reporters at the mortuary that the opposition in Parliament has lost a dedicated member who actively worked for a vibrant opposition for the good of the country.

“The late Honourable Lunji was an epitome of courage as well as servant leadership. She always put the interests of the people of Nkhota Kota Northeast and all Malawians first before her personal interests.

“Honourable Lunji also spent much of her public life fighting for the rights of women, the girl-child and and marginalized groups. She was a staunch promoter of labour and workers’ rights.

“Indeed, she has escaped our eyes but not our hearts; we shall always remember her,” said Nankhumwa, who is also MP for Mulanje Central constituency and DPP Vice President for the Southern Region.

Nankhumwa conveyed a message from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, encouraging everyone who was in close contact with the deceased to go into self-isolation.

Government MPs who came to the mortuary included Ndaila Onani and George Zulu. DPP MPs included Bright Msaka, Chimweme Chipungu and Ben Phiri, among others.

DPP Vice President for Central Region Zeria Chakale and Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey were also present at the mortuary, plus a few other ordinary DPP supporters.

According to Nankhumwa, Parliament has provided two minibuses to ferry members of the deceased’s family and parliamentary women caucus committee members to and from Nkhota Kota. Not many people will attend the burial ceremony at her Matelezi Village near Chamulandi Trading Centre in T/A Kanyenda’s area in Nkhota Kota in line with the Covid-19 protocols.

The late Martha Lunji held the position of DPP Chief Whip in Parliament until her death. She also held the position of Minister of Labour under President Peter Mutharika. She was first elected to Malawi’s Legislative Assembly in May 2014. She held Bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering.

