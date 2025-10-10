A Chronicle of Former President Chakwera’s Overseas Engagements: Were They Worth it?

Former President Lazarus Chakwera’s tenure was marked by extensive international travel, with numerous trips aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and seeking foreign investment.

In the year 2025, he made multiple visits to neighboring countries, including two trips to Tanzania in January and back-to-back visits to Nigeria in June and July.

During 2024, Chakwera’s schedule included high-profile destinations such as Vatican City in August, Germany in the same month, the United States in September, and the United Arab Emirates in December.

Other stops in 2024 took him to Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, China, Zimbabwe, and Kenya on multiple occasions, reflecting a focus on both regional and global engagement.

In 2023, his international trips spanned China, Angola, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United States, illustrating his administration’s commitment to global diplomacy.

The year 2022 was particularly active, with visits to the United States, Egypt, Ethiopia, Belgium, Switzerland, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Kenya, and the UAE.

In 2021, Chakwera traveled widely across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, including stops in Kenya, the United Kingdom, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Israel, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana, South Sudan, and Scotland.

His 2020 trips similarly included Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Israel, and other destinations, underscoring a consistent pattern of frequent foreign engagements.

While supporters argued that these trips positioned Malawi on the international stage and fostered trade, investment, and diplomatic ties, critics questioned their necessity, scale, and cost.

Concerns were raised over the repeated visits to certain countries and the size of accompanying delegations, which often included multiple ministers, leading to debates about domestic priorities versus international obligations.

Proponents emphasized that these travels provided Malawi with visibility, global partnerships, and access to international forums, which were considered critical for the nation’s development agenda.

Nevertheless, the sheer frequency of overseas trips sparked discussions about resource allocation and whether domestic needs were sufficiently prioritized during Chakwera’s presidency.

In retrospect, former President Chakwera’s international travel program highlighted the complex interplay between diplomacy, economic engagement, and the expectations of citizens for tangible domestic outcomes.

His tenure reflects the challenges leaders face in balancing global presence with local development, inviting reflection on how future administrations might optimize foreign visits for national benefit.

