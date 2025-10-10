Malawi’s Employer Bodies Struggle with Leadership and Governance Gaps — Report

A new assessment of Malawi’s Employer Representative Bodies (ERBs) and sector-specific organisations has exposed deep-rooted leadership and governance weaknesses that threaten their effectiveness and long-term sustainability.

The report, funded by the European Union through the Zantchito Skills for Jobs Technical Assistance Project implemented by the British Council, was presented during a validation workshop held in Lilongwe. It reveals widespread leadership discontinuity, frequent staff turnover, and weak strategic planning — issues that have eroded institutional stability and undermined the ability of ERBs to drive long-term development initiatives.

British Council Country Director, Melody Sango, praised the participation of ERB stakeholders, saying their input made the report credible and practical. “The assessment aligns with our goal of enhancing youth employability and contributing to national development. Active participation of policymakers, TEVET institutions, and the private sector remains crucial,” she said.

The assessment calls for urgent reforms in leadership, governance, collaboration, and digital transformation to strengthen ERBs as engines of national development and TEVET advancement. It recommends investment in leadership development, succession planning, and strategic resource mobilisation.

Lead consultant Timothy Adams described the situation as “a cycle of inconsistent leadership and fragmented planning that continues to stall progress,” warning that “without strategic leadership and institutional resilience, ERBs cannot deliver on their mandates.”

The report further cites poor collaboration and overlapping mandates among ERBs, which have created turf wars rather than coordinated advocacy. Weak negotiation and communication skills, outdated structures, and lack of accountability mechanisms were also identified as key obstacles.

Many ERBs reportedly still depend on manual systems, limiting responsiveness and institutional memory. The report urges the adoption of digital tools such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems and enhanced ICT capacity-building.

On the policy front, ERBs were found to have limited influence due to weak advocacy and public relations functions. The report recommends stronger communication strategies and targeted policy engagement training to position ERBs as active players in Malawi’s reform agenda.

Institutions that participated in the assessment include the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM), Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), and the Public-Private Skills Development Forum, among others.

