 ‘A Dad One’ on the run: Police rescue 20 trafficked girls, all have babies from bogus pastor

Malawi Police in Ntcheu have rescued 20 trafficked girls and all have babies fathered by a bogus pastor who trafficked them into the district.

Police spokesperson in Ncheu Hastings Chigaru said the suspected trafficker Harrison Chatepa, popularly known as ‘a Dad One’ is still on the run.

Chigaru said the girls were trafficked from Mwanza, Neno, Thyolo, Balaka and Blantyre and all of them were staying with Chatepa in a shack made of grass and plastics in a bush away from villages.

“They have been there for months in extreme bad conditions. Chatepa is an ex-convict of child trafficking. He had just finishing serving his three-year sentence,” said Chigaru.

He said community policing officials tipped the police who made the raid and managed to rescue the girls and their babies.

The girls are now at a rehabilitation centre before they are sent back to their respective homes, said Chigaru.

