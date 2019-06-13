 ‘A Dad One’ on the run: Police rescue 20 trafficked girls, all have babies from bogus pastor

June 13, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi Police in Ntcheu have rescued 20 trafficked girls and all have babies fathered by a bogus pastor who trafficked them into the district.

The car for Harrison Chatepa, popularly known as ‘a Dad One’ on the run
20 trafficked girls and all have babies fathered by a bogus pastor
The girls were staying with Chatepa in a shack made of grass

Police spokesperson in Ncheu Hastings Chigaru said the suspected trafficker Harrison Chatepa, popularly known as ‘a Dad One’ is still on the run.

Chigaru said the girls were trafficked from Mwanza, Neno, Thyolo, Balaka and Blantyre and all of them were staying with Chatepa in a shack made of grass and plastics in a bush away from villages.

“They have been there for months in extreme bad conditions. Chatepa is an ex-convict of child trafficking. He had just finishing serving his three-year sentence,” said Chigaru.

He said community policing officials tipped the police who made the raid and managed to rescue the girls and their babies.

The girls are now at a rehabilitation centre before they are sent back to their respective homes, said Chigaru.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
DAVIE C MAKAWABobCOPS Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
DAVIE C MAKAWA
Guest
DAVIE C MAKAWA

i knew kuti zinali anthu akubisalilamo, sikulitetezera kwakeko ndi apolisi omwe

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
COPS
Guest
COPS

iiiiiii koma dzina la ‘A DAD” li eeeeee anthu ake ndi ZIWANDA hahaaaaa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bob
Guest
Bob

Kkkkkkk. ADAD ena ndi amenewo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago