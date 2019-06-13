PAC has pathological hatred against Mutharika, DPP — Mpinganjira
Veteran firebrand politician Brown Mpinganjira has accused the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious body formed in 1992 during the country’s political transition from one-party to multiparty democracy, of being anti-President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.
Mpinganjira made the accusation in televised interview with Times TV when he quashed PAC for discrediting the May 21 Tripartite Elections that ushered in President Peter Mutharika for a second five-year term of office, 192 legislators in the 193-seat Parliament and 460 ward councillors.
He was responding to host Brian Banda’s question that PAC stated that the election results “lack credibility”.
“PAC has never liked DPP. They deployed all tactics to remove DPP from power. Unfortunately the voters are not only PAC members, the majority have choosen President Peter Mutharika,” said Mpinganjira.
PAC chairperson the Very Reverend Felix Chingota who accused Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) of messing up the results management system.
But Mpinganjira said PAC’s sentiments are in sharp contrast to conclusions by MEC chairperson Jane Ansah, who is a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, who described the electoral process as “free and fair” and that the results were a “true reflection of the will of the people of Malawi”
The Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) and several international observer missions also said he elections were free and fair.
Mpinganjira says he takes PAC’s concerns with a pinch of asalt because the members have pathological hatred with Mutharika and DPP.
“PAC have tried all tactics including organising demonstrations to fight DPP government, They have been campaigning against DPP, telling the electorate not to vote for DPP but they voters did not succumb to their wishes.
“PAC has never liked us [in DPP], they have never lived Professor Peter Mutharika,” said Mpinganjira.
Mpinganjira is a former minister in President Bakili Muluzi’s UDF government and also served as minister in Joyce Banda regime. He has appeared on presidential ballot twice, first as presidential candidate for his now defunct NDA party in 2004 and then as running mate of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidarte John Tembo in 2009.
He later joined People’s Party (PP) before ditching it to DPP where he is now executive member.
One of the pioneers of democracy, Mpinganjira did not contest in the May 21 elections but his two sons have made it to parliament as legislators – Chipiliro Mpinganjira in Ndirande and Patrick Matola in Chiradzulo.
Mpinganjira is chairperson of National Roads Authority.
A mpinganjira nzeru mulibe,kuona mmangolowa chipani chili chonse chili m’boma,si inu mudawononga malawi pamodzi ndi mzako Bakili mulunzi under UDF goverment?Dziko mudalipeza ili bwino bwino mmanja mwa Dr Hastings kamuzu Banda
Akanganya a PAC ndi mbuzi zachabechabe. Angoyambitsa chipani chawo basi asamabisalire mu dzina la PAC. Ndi anthu otani amenewa opanda chilungamo?? Ali very stupid kwambiri
Being a Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal is not next to godliness. Judges are human beings just like anybody else and have their weaknesses and strengths. Have Judges at the time they were practising lawyers not lost a single case? So why portray them as if they are angels? Baba Mpinganjira, Jane Ansah goofed, full stop and she must go. She is a disgrace to the nation. Anastazia Msosa is a top class referee Malawi has ever had.
These politicians who are like monkeys who jumps from tree to another are the ones destroying this Country.Dausi,Ntaba,Mpinganjira,Mussa you name them they have got old type of politics of dictatorship and are the ones advising APM not to accept defeat.We want democracy in our country not greedy and stupid people like you.Don’t destroy and bring war in this country because you think you’re the only ones who can rule this country.You evil minded such kind of people who thinks that Malawi is owned by you.PAC is with people who are transparent not puppet like you.
True Brown. This PAC is not quasi religious. It’s quasi satanic.
Asatinyase mpinganjirayu. Munthu ozichotsa ulemu
That is the way to go to win ministerial post, especially information BJ. A matter of timming