PAC has pathological hatred against Mutharika, DPP — Mpinganjira

Veteran firebrand politician Brown Mpinganjira has accused the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious body formed in 1992 during the country’s political transition from one-party to multiparty democracy, of being anti-President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

Mpinganjira made the accusation in televised interview with Times TV when he quashed PAC for discrediting the May 21 Tripartite Elections that ushered in President Peter Mutharika for a second five-year term of office, 192 legislators in the 193-seat Parliament and 460 ward councillors.

He was responding to host Brian Banda’s question that PAC stated that the election results “lack credibility”.

“PAC has never liked DPP. They deployed all tactics to remove DPP from power. Unfortunately the voters are not only PAC members, the majority have choosen President Peter Mutharika,” said Mpinganjira.

PAC chairperson the Very Reverend Felix Chingota who accused Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) of messing up the results management system.

But Mpinganjira said PAC’s sentiments are in sharp contrast to conclusions by MEC chairperson Jane Ansah, who is a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, who described the electoral process as “free and fair” and that the results were a “true reflection of the will of the people of Malawi”

The Malawi Electoral Support Network (Mesn) and several international observer missions also said he elections were free and fair.

Mpinganjira says he takes PAC’s concerns with a pinch of asalt because the members have pathological hatred with Mutharika and DPP.

“PAC have tried all tactics including organising demonstrations to fight DPP government, They have been campaigning against DPP, telling the electorate not to vote for DPP but they voters did not succumb to their wishes.

“PAC has never liked us [in DPP], they have never lived Professor Peter Mutharika,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira is a former minister in President Bakili Muluzi’s UDF government and also served as minister in Joyce Banda regime. He has appeared on presidential ballot twice, first as presidential candidate for his now defunct NDA party in 2004 and then as running mate of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidarte John Tembo in 2009.

He later joined People’s Party (PP) before ditching it to DPP where he is now executive member.

One of the pioneers of democracy, Mpinganjira did not contest in the May 21 elections but his two sons have made it to parliament as legislators – Chipiliro Mpinganjira in Ndirande and Patrick Matola in Chiradzulo.

Mpinganjira is chairperson of National Roads Authority.

