A Look at Gaming and the World of Slots in Malawi

Although Malawi doesn’t enjoy quite the liberal laws around gambling that many other countries do, the nation is a long way off disapproving of gambling as a whole, especially when compared to some of its African counterparts. Malawi has some prominent locations where fans of placing a wager or playing in a casino can do so comfortably and legally. Most notable of these is the capital, Lilongwe, which boasts three gambling facilities, with more than 30 table games and more than 100 slots, all under the watchful eye of the Malawi Gaming Board.

Enjoying online gambling in Malawi

The population has displayed a clear love of sports, especially local football, and casinos, something which is reflected in the level of sports betting that takes place in the country. The laws are still unclear on online gaming in the country, but the appetite of the people for gaming means any move towards legalising online gaming officially is likely to be welcomed and not to be a surprise.

As a result of the indecision around legalisation of online slots, online operators are unable to set up in the country, so citizens, drawn by free spins, high jackpots and other perks, have taken to overseas operators. The lack of clarity makes the legality of playing on the sites of overseas operators something of a grey area.

Citizens of Malawi tend to gamble with offshore providers with the lack of clear gambling laws.

Worldwide popularity of online gaming

The desire of Malawi citizens to turn to the online sphere for their gaming is a small reflection of a wider appetite for gambling in the African continent and outside of it. Pollster YouGov reported in its Gambling Profile data that 1 in 2 adults enjoyed betting (24%), compared to the 21% global figure. Emerging markets, including South Africa, turned out to be especially fond of esports and fantasy sports.

Online slots have become another major force in the industry. Convenience is a big factor, something to which respondents in emerging markets referred in the YouGov Gambling Profile data. 57% of the South Africans in the research stated they’d bet more if it were easier to do so.

The convenience of playing online slots comes in the form of immense accessibility. Players can log into their account from anywhere in the world as long as they have an internet connection. Not only this, but they also can log in from their mobile devices and do so any time they wish. Online casinos are open around the clock, freeing players from the restrictions of the opening and closing times of a brick-and-mortar casino.

Diversity and price have been additional factors. Playing on slots is more than affordable, with players being able to lay down very minimal amounts to play. They don’t have to play the same slot all the time either. Operators offer a wide range of themed slots and are working constantly on bringing out new games so that gaming remains fresh for their customers.

Tech advances in Malawi for gaming

As in many other parts of the world, mobile technology is a powerful phenomenon that is helping to propel the growth of online gaming in Malawi and wider Africa. A major amount of internet users access the World Wide Web via their mobile devices. When they do, they can spend several hours on them.

The improvement of networks has been a further important advance. 5G has arrived in Africa and the continent has begun to roll it out, though Malawi may be one of the countries to get it later in the year or in 2022. South Africa, Lesotho and Nigeria are three countries in which 5G broadband networks have already been created.

In the meantime, networks in Malawi have evolved from 3G to 4G. Smartphone users have benefited from faster internet speeds when using their mobile data, which is making gaming and the use of other services on the go much more enjoyable. Users can download from the internet and experience streaming and other services with fewer interruptions.

Other factors to note are better access to technology in Africa and also an expected growth in the continent’s youth population. Young people are an essential factor in the penetration of mobile and gaming.

The boom of mobile phones in Malawi has contributed to the success of online gaming.

Looking to the future of online slots in Malawi

The future trend of slots in Malawi seems to be on a steady increase, with more and more people favouring to play.

Physical slot machines are thought to have become immensely popular in Malawi. Especially in the north, slots seem to have sprung up quickly and the people are loving it, although there have been suggestions that the slots may not be regulated. Even so, people are appreciating the chance to make money quickly on them and its further evidence of Malawi’s appetite for slots.

Whereas several African nations have clamped down on gaming, Malawi is a nation that, traditionally, has liked to go against the tide and is opening itself up more to gaming. The national government has already showed willingness to relax regulations and is seeing extra tax revenue flood into its coffers from operators. Warming to further legalisation will also create jobs. With so much for the nation to gain from legalisation of online gaming, soon players may not have to turn to the overseas operators to play on slots or other casino games online.

Malawi has shown an obvious appetite for gaming, whether it’s sports betting or casino gaming, and the people don’t seem to be too particular about who the service providers are. They appreciate the entertainment and the chance to win some money by playing. If the national government were to introduce further legislation that made online gaming legal beyond all doubt, both operators and players would applaud the decision.

