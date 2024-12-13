A Missed Opportunity for Peace: Why Opposition Parties Should Have Stood Together on Umodzi Day

At a time when Malawi desperately needs unity, the absence of opposition political parties at the Umodzi Day commemoration in Mzuzu is a glaring missed opportunity. As President Lazarus Chakwera passionately preached peace, urging Malawians to rise above divisions, the silence from opposition leaders spoke louder than any words.

Umodzi Day, a day set aside to reflect on and foster unity, came with an open invitation to all political parties. The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) and the Ministry of Local Government, Unity, and Culture extended an olive branch, inviting secretaries general from five opposition parties to participate. Not one of them showed up.

Instead, the event, held at Katoto Freedom Park, was marked by the absence of key political voices—voices that could have joined hands with the government in sending a strong, united message against political violence, division, and the exploitation of youth for partisan gains.

As Chakwera released a symbolic pigeon to embody peace, his words carried a profound truth: “Where there is no unity, there can’t be development. Without peace, there can’t be progress.” Yet, the absence of opposition parties overshadowed this powerful message. Their decision to stay away reflected a missed opportunity to demonstrate that, despite their differences, political leaders can unite for the greater good of the nation.

Malawi is on edge as the 2025 General Election approaches, with political violence already on the rise. Youths are increasingly drawn into conflicts that escalate tensions and sow discord. This year’s Umodzi Day theme, “Cultivating a culture of peace in Malawi through active youth engagement,” highlighted the urgent need for leaders to rally behind peace, especially for the sake of the next generation. But the absence of opposition parties undermined this mission.

Elias Chakwera, CMD chairperson, expressed his disappointment, lamenting the lack of political dialogue and unity. “How I wish all political leaders were here. Together, we could have demonstrated that we can be united without being uniform,” he said. His sentiments reflect the broader frustration of many Malawians who expect their leaders to prioritize national peace over political rivalry.

Political leaders carry a responsibility not just to their supporters but to the entire nation. Unity is not a government agenda; it is a national imperative. By staying away, the opposition sent a troubling message: that partisanship can still overshadow the urgent need for collaboration in addressing the country’s challenges.

The stakes are too high for such divisions to persist. Political violence, as noted by the Public Affairs Committee and peace expert Master Dicks Mfune, is tearing at the fabric of Malawi’s democracy. Recent incidents of politically motivated attacks and harassment point to a growing crisis that demands immediate attention and collective action.

By shunning Umodzi Day, the opposition missed a chance to stand on neutral ground and send a powerful, unified message against violence and division. They missed an opportunity to engage positively with the youth, many of whom are used as tools of conflict but could instead become champions of peace. They missed an opportunity to show the nation that leadership is about more than winning elections—it is about serving the greater good.

Malawi deserves better. Its people deserve leaders who can rise above partisan politics to prioritize peace and progress. As the 2025 elections draw closer, the lessons of Umodzi Day must not be forgotten. Political leaders must seize every opportunity to unite and build trust among Malawians. The future of the nation depends on it.

The time for blame and division is over. The time for dialogue and unity is now. Let Umodzi Day stand as a reminder of what is possible when we choose peace, and a challenge to all political leaders to put Malawi first.

