CFCAN’S Apostle Dr. Mchellings Nyirongo to Host Bible School in Mzuzu

The highly respected man of God, Apostle Dr. Mchellings Nyirongo of Christ Fellowship Church for All Nations (CFCAN), invites you to a life-changing Bible school, with the topic “Wearing the Garments of the Lord”, from December 26 to 31, 2024, at the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu.

This five-day Bible school promises to be a spiritual awakening experience, with Apostle Nyirongo delving into the scriptures from Luke 24:49 and John 19:23-24. Attendees can expect to receive profound teachings, training, and impartation of the Holy Ghost.

Christ College of the Holy Ghost, in partnership with CFCAN, offers a unique opportunity for spiritual growth and development. The college’s mission is to teach, train, and learn the Holy Ghost, with the motto “Training, Teaching, and Learning the Holy Ghost for Success and Prosperity in Life.”

According to Apostle Nyirongo, “By the end of this course, everyone will begin walking and living in the Holy Ghost. Trainees shall have the spirit of excellence and shall never fail in life” (Mark 7:37, Daniel 6:3).

Apostle Nyirongo emphasizes that “without the Holy Ghost, men and women of God are just theologians,” and that “Christians without the Holy Ghost will be frustrated and end up blaming God as a failure to His promises.”

He stresses the importance of receiving the Holy Ghost, stating that “the Holy Ghost is the power that all people need to survive and succeed in life.” He illustrates this point by saying, “any good car can’t start or run without a good battery, so is the life of a Christian with the Holy Ghost.”

This training is open to all men and women of God from all churches, and Apostle Nyirongo assures that it will equip participants with all they need to develop and increase their ministries, making them effective and efficient life-changers in their societies and communities.

Apostle Nyirongo notes that with the Holy Ghost and His gifts, many people will be protected from unsuspecting individuals who operate in occults and spirits of anti-Christ, masquerading as holy men and women.

Men and women of God from South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and many others have already registered for this life-changing event.

Don’t miss this opportunity to deepen your understanding of the Word and receive spiritual empowerment. Join Apostle Dr. Nyirongo and Christ Fellowship Church for All Nations in Mzuzu this December.

To register or learn more about the Bible school and Christ College of the Holy Ghost, interested individuals can call or WhatsApp +265 997 341371. The church is located behind Kawiruwiru House, opposite MACRO in Mzuzu.

Apostle Nyirongo is a highly respected man of God, renowned for his powerful preaching and prophetic ministry. He has been ordained by the Holy Spirit to preach the Gospel to all mankind, bringing hope, healing, and deliverance to countless lives.

As a seasoned preacher, Apostle Nyirongo has traveled extensively, ministering in various churches, conferences, and crusades. His messages are characterized by their depth, clarity, and anointing, leaving a lasting impact on his audiences.

Through his ministry, Apostle Nyirongo has demonstrated a strong commitment to equipping believers with the Word of God, empowering them to live victorious lives and fulfill their divine purposes. His Bible school in Mzuzu promises to be a life-changing experience, and all are invited to attend.

