Lacton Mulli’s Memorial: Ma Blacks to Mesmerize Fans in Phalombe

All roads will converge on Saturday, December 28, as Phalombe becomes the center of attention for the memorial show honoring business magnate Lacton Mulli, founder of MBL Holdings Limited, popularly known as Mulli Brothers.

Group Executive Chairman Leston Mulli revealed in an interview that preparations for the event are in the advanced stages. “All is set, we are just waiting for the day,” he affirmed, showcasing the meticulous planning behind the tribute to the late business mogul.

The memorial show is scheduled to take place at the Mulli Residence, specifically at Horo Open Ground, and will be free of charge for all attendees. The event promises a day-long celebration, commencing in the morning with prayers and feasting, followed by a series of non-stop performances. A highlight of the evening will be a captivating performance by the renowned band Ma Blacks, guaranteed to mesmerize fans.

“The event will start in the morning with prayers and feasting, followed by the show,” explained Leston Mulli, outlining the program designed to honor Lacton Mulli’s legacy while providing entertainment for attendees.

Lacton Mulli’s life story is a testament to his unwavering determination and entrepreneurial spirit. Born on February 14, 1944, into a poverty-stricken family, Mulli overcame significant challenges to become one of Malawi’s most successful entrepreneurs. Despite having little formal education, he embarked on his business journey in the early 1970s in Horo, Nyezerera Village, T/A Kaduya in Phalombe.

Mulli’s business acumen quickly propelled his ventures to success. He established himself as a prominent supplier of food products in Phalombe, and his enterprise expanded rapidly. Eventually, Mulli relocated to Blantyre, where he opened an office and secured lucrative contracts with Rab Processors to supply maize, groundnuts, and pigeon peas.

During the United Democratic Front (UDF) tenure, Lacton Mulli diversified his business interests, venturing into transportation and general supplies. These expansions were marked by the acquisition of significant government contracts, further cementing his reputation as a leading business figure in Malawi.

Following Lacton Mulli’s passing in 2006, his legacy continues to inspire and influence the Malawian business community. The upcoming memorial show is not only a celebration of his life and achievements but also an opportunity for fans and the community to honor his contributions. Attendees can look forward to an unforgettable experience, highlighted by performances from Ma Blacks and other talented artists.

The event at Mulli Residence is set to draw a large crowd, reflecting the widespread respect and admiration for Lacton Mulli. It serves as a poignant reminder of his impact on Malawi’s entrepreneurial landscape and his enduring legacy.

As the community gathers to pay their respects, the memorial show promises to be a fitting tribute to a man whose hard work and determination left an indelible mark on Malawi’s business sector. Fans and attendees alike can anticipate a day filled with heartfelt remembrance, joyous celebrations, and exceptional musical performances.

