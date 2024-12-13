Malawians urged to prioritize electoral alliances that make economic sense

As Malawi prepares for the September 2025 General Elections, Don Consultancy Group (DCG) Chief Economist Chifipa Mhango has called for a fundamental shift in the nation’s approach to electoral alliances. Mhango has urged Malawians to prioritize alliances that make economic sense rather than focusing solely on political convenience.

In a statement issued today and addressed to leaders of political parties, Mhango emphasized that the concerns he raised in his 2014 article titled “Electoral Alliances or Coalition Pacts in Malawi Politics: To Whose Benefit Are They?” remain relevant. Reflecting on past alliances, he underscored their short-term focus, internal instability, and neglect of economic priorities.

Mhango highlighted the pivotal role of the 50+1% electoral threshold, which necessitates political alliances due to the difficulty of securing a majority vote. While this mechanism has redefined Malawi’s political landscape, it has also revealed the limitations of alliances in addressing deeper issues of national unity and economic advancement. Mhango observed that Malawi’s alliances often center on presidential ambitions, neglecting to create robust frameworks for governance and economic policy integration.

Citing the Tonse Alliance as a cautionary tale, Mhango pointed to its internal conflicts and lack of safeguards as evidence of the need for reform. He particularly noted the complications following the untimely death of Vice-President Saulos Chilima in 2024, which exposed gaps in leadership transition planning within the alliance. Mhango argued that these issues highlight the need for alliances to be underpinned by legal safeguards to ensure stability and accountability before and after elections.

According to Mhango, electoral alliances in Malawi suffer from hurried formation and an excessive focus on leadership positions, often to the detriment of grassroots interests and national priorities. He warned that without clear frameworks and legal mechanisms, alliances risk becoming divisive and unstable, failing to deliver the benefits promised to their constituents.

Beyond political strategy, Mhango emphasized the economic implications of electoral alliances. He argued that alliances should be designed to promote sustainable economic policies and governance frameworks, rather than being limited to securing votes. He stressed that the 50+1% rule is not merely a political requirement but a mechanism that should drive economic progress for all Malawians.

Mhango called for reflection as the country heads toward the polls, urging political leaders and voters alike to re-evaluate the purpose and structure of electoral alliances. He underscored the importance of prioritizing alliances that not only secure political stability but also foster economic development, saying: “It’s high time that the country’s political leadership and its electorate prioritize an Electoral Alliance that also makes economic sense than only political sense.”

This appeal comes at a critical juncture for Malawi, as the nation grapples with the challenges of political fragmentation and economic uncertainty. Mhango’s call serves as a reminder that the success of electoral alliances lies in their ability to address the long-term needs of the nation and its people.

