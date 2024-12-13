Fish feeds for progress: President Chakwera opens Mzuzu fish feed mill

Malawi took a significant step forward in agricultural innovation today as President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera officially opened the state-of-the-art Mzuzu Fish Feed Mill, a facility designed to bolster the country’s fish farming industry. Speaking at the event, the President emphasized the importance of sustainable agriculture and diversification through initiatives like the Fish Feed Mill, which aligns with the broader vision of Mega Farms.

In his speech, President Chakwera underscored the misconception surrounding Mega Farms, clarifying that the concept extends beyond crop farming to include fisheries and livestock. “Mega Farms are not just about planting seeds; they are about creating value for farmers through initiatives like this fish feed factory,” he said.

The new mill, developed with support from the African Development Bank, is central to the government’s plan to establish fish farming Mega Farms across districts such as Karonga, Nkhatabay, Salima, and Mangochi. These regions already rely heavily on aquaculture, employing over two million Malawians and supplying fish across the country, including distant areas like Nsanje.

President Chakwera highlighted the critical role the facility will play in sustaining fish production and enhancing the quality of aquaculture outputs. “Without proper infrastructure and factories like this one, we risk depleting the fish stocks we all depend on. This feed mill is a step towards protecting our resources for future generations,” he said.

The President set an ambitious target for the fisheries sector: producing 100,000 metric tonnes of high-quality fish annually by 2030. He noted that achieving this goal would not only secure food security but also generate significant foreign exchange for the nation.

The event also celebrated the collaboration between the government and stakeholders, including the African Development Bank and the Mega Farms Unit, whose partnership ensured the successful completion of the project.

President Chakwera concluded his address by reiterating his administration’s commitment to meaningful development that benefits everyday Malawians. “When we talk about progress in Malawi, we mean projects like this—initiatives that uplift lives and ensure sustainable growth,” he said.

The Mzuzu Fish Feed Mill now stands as a symbol of Malawi’s dedication to innovation and sustainability in agriculture, promising to revolutionize the fish farming industry and contribute to the country’s economic resilience.

