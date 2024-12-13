New Minister of Labour Enginner Mumba vows to champion fair opportunities and economic growth

Today marked a significant milestone in Malawi’s leadership as the newly appointed Minister of Labour Enginner Vitumbiko Mumba was sworn into office. In a heartfelt message shared after the ceremony, Mumba expressed gratitude for the honor and responsibility of serving the nation, pledging to approach the role with integrity, dedication, and passion.

“This is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” Mumba said. “I am fully committed to serving the people of Malawi and working towards a labor sector that promotes fair opportunities, empowers workers, and contributes to the economic growth of our nation.”

The Minister outlined a vision for a thriving labor sector, emphasizing the importance of creating opportunities that enable every Malawian to access dignified work and achieve their full potential. This focus aligns with the broader national goal of fostering an inclusive and prosperous society.

Calling for collective effort, the Minister expressed hope that the journey ahead would bring progress and tangible benefits to Malawi’s workforce. “Together, we can build a Malawi where every citizen has the chance to thrive. May God guide us all in this endeavor,” they said.

As the nation welcomes this new leadership, expectations are high for impactful reforms and initiatives that will shape the future of Malawi’s labor sector.

