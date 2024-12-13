Chilima inquiry report ready: Chakwera orders report be read to the public first before it get submitted to him

Nyasa Times can reliably confirm that the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others are complete. In an unprecedented act of accountability and transparency, President Lazarus Chakwera has directed that the report be read to the public first before it is officially submitted to him.

This historic decision reflects Chakwera’s leadership, grounded in his belief that transparency is not just a principle but a duty owed to Malawians still grieving the loss of their leaders, loved ones, and friends. The crash, which occurred on June 10, 2024, in Chikangawa, Mzimba, left the nation in shock and mourning, with many questioning how such a tragedy could happen. Among those who called for a thorough and independent investigation was Mary Chilima, the late Vice President’s widow, who passionately appealed for answers on behalf of her family and the nation.

At the funeral in Bingu National Stadium, President Chakwera vowed to uncover the truth and ensure accountability, promising that the report would be for the people who lost so much. Today, he fulfills that promise by ordering the Commission of Inquiry to present its findings to the public first.

“This report does not belong to me; it belongs to the people of Malawi,” Chakwera had stated when commissioning the inquiry. “They are the ones with questions, and they deserve answers first.”

Sources within the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) revealed that the Commissioners had initially planned to present the report directly to the President this Saturday. However, remaining true to his commitment, Chakwera insisted that Malawians must be the first to hear the findings.

“This is a deeply emotional and historic moment,” said a source close to the process. “President Chakwera’s decision to prioritize public disclosure is not just about fulfilling a promise; it’s about honoring the memories of those we lost and demonstrating empathy for the families and communities left behind.”

The inquiry, established under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, had a broad mandate to investigate all aspects of the crash, from the condition of the aircraft and the crew’s capabilities to communication protocols and search-and-rescue efforts. With support from international experts, including those from Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigations, the Commission adhered to global aviation standards to ensure a thorough and credible investigation.

The tragedy of June 10, 2024, remains etched in the hearts of Malawians. Vice President Chilima, a respected statesman and family man, was en route to Mzuzu to attend the funeral of former Justice Minister Raphael Kasambara when the Malawi Air Force Dornier 228-202K aircraft carrying him and his entourage failed to reach its destination. The wreckage, discovered the following day, confirmed that none had survived.

The nation mourned together, with outpourings of grief and calls for justice. Among the mourners, Mary Chilima stood resolute, her voice trembling as she implored the President to ensure the truth was uncovered for the sake of her husband, their children, and the people of Malawi.

President Chakwera’s decision to make the report public before receiving it himself is a bold and unprecedented move in Malawi’s history. Since 1994, over 16 Commissions of Inquiry have been conducted, but never before has a report been disclosed to the public before being submitted to the Head of State.

“This decision reflects the President’s heart for the people and his unwavering commitment to accountability,” said another source. “It sends a powerful message that no Malawian, regardless of status, will ever be left in the dark when it comes to matters of justice and truth.”

As Malawians await the public reading of the report, there is hope that the findings will bring closure and help strengthen the country’s aviation systems. For now, Chakwera’s compassion and resolve reassure a grieving nation that their voices matter and their pain has not been ignored.

In ordering that the report be presented to the Malawian people first, the President has passed the first two of three critical tests on his commitment to servant leadership: the test of empathy for and solidarity with the grief of the bereaved families and the nation, and the test of transparency and accountability to the citizens he swore an oath to serve.

What remains to be seen is whether he will pass the third and most crucial test: acting decisively and boldly on the findings and recommendations of the Commission. For the ultimate goal of servant leadership is to take necessary action to improve Malawi, addressing any identified shortcomings in State actors and institutions in responding to national crises and emergencies.

