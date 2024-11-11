A tribute to Othaniel Hara: A towering figure who gave his all to Malawian football

The loss of Othaniel Hara, former second vice-president of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew him, both within the football fraternity and beyond.

His sudden passing on Saturday night at the age of 56, following a tragic car accident in Mzuzu, has sent shockwaves through Malawi, and the outpouring of grief reflects the profound impact he had on the people he touched throughout his life.

Othaniel’s death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire nation. His life, though cut short in a tragic accident, was a testament to dedication, hard work, and selfless service to his community.

His legacy, especially within the world of football, will live on, reminding us all of the invaluable contributions he made to the development of the sport in Malawi.

To those who knew him, Othaniel Hara was more than just a football administrator; he was a mentor, a leader, and a tireless advocate for the game.

His service to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as second vice-president, as well as his work with the Northern Region Football Association, marked him as a figure of integrity and passion for the sport. His contributions will forever be etched in the history of Malawian football.

FAM president Fleetwood Haiya, who expressed his sorrow at the passing of Hara, summed up the sentiments of many when he described Othaniel’s impact: “His contributions to Malawian football have left an indelible mark on our game. He will be greatly missed by the football community.” Indeed, Hara’s role in shaping the future of football in Malawi, particularly in the Northern Region, is something that will not soon be forgotten.

His commitment to football was not just in his administrative roles but in his belief that the sport could serve as a tool for unity and progress. His passion for the game was evident in everything he did, and he worked tirelessly to ensure the growth and development of football at every level, from grassroots to national representation. His colleagues, from both within FAM and outside, will miss his guidance, his wisdom, and his unwavering belief in the power of football to transform lives.

Beyond his professional life, Othaniel was a beloved member of his family. His elder brother, Sangwani Hara, the Chairperson of the Tea Association of Malawi Limited, shared the heartbreak felt by the family: “He loved his family and was a great pillar for the entire Hara family. We are devastated by the loss.” It is clear that Othaniel’s kindness and generosity extended far beyond his work in football. He was a devoted family man, always putting his loved ones first, and his passing leaves an emptiness that will never be filled.

In the days leading up to his untimely death, Othaniel was at home in Baula, Mzimba District, organizing a bonanza and presenting prizes. It is a reminder of the joy and energy he brought to every occasion, always striving to make a difference and bring people together. It was this spirit of giving that made him such a cherished figure, and it is this legacy of warmth and kindness that will live on in the memories of those who knew him best.

Othaniel Hara was not only a football administrator; he was also a teacher, having earned a degree in arts from Africa Bible College. His career as an educator was just as impactful as his work in football, and his commitment to nurturing young minds further demonstrated his dedication to shaping the future of Malawi. He understood the importance of education, and throughout his life, he sought to uplift those around him through both his work in the classroom and his work on the football field.

The outpouring of tributes from his colleagues at FAM, including former president Walter Nyamilandu, who described the loss as “heartbreaking,” is a testament to the profound influence Othaniel had on those around him. Julius Mithi, a former FAM executive member, remembered Othaniel’s distinguished service to the Northern Region Football Association, acknowledging his efforts to build and support the sport at the regional level.

The circumstances of Othaniel Hara’s passing are deeply tragic. He was driving his Toyota Land Cruiser Station Wagon when he lost control of the vehicle near Edundu in Mzuzu, swerving off the road and hitting an embankment. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Mzuzu Central Hospital, succumbing to head injuries sustained in the crash.

As his body is laid to rest in his home village, Simon Hara Village in Ebubeni, Mzimba District, on Tuesday, the grief felt by his family, friends, and colleagues is palpable. Othaniel leaves behind a legacy of service, passion, and integrity, and while his time with us was tragically cut short, the impact of his work will resonate for years to come.

In the days and weeks ahead, as we mourn the passing of this great man, we must remember Othaniel Hara not only for his contributions to football but for his kindness, his leadership, and his dedication to making Malawi a better place. He touched the lives of so many, and his influence will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Othaniel, though gone too soon, leaves behind a legacy that will continue to shape the future of football in Malawi, as well as the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His journey may have ended on that fateful night, but his spirit will forever live on in the sport he loved and the people he touched.

Hamba Kahle, Othaniel. May your soul rest in eternal peace.

