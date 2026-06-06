AAAL has crowrded the Best Inclusive Africa Innovation at the 7th Inclusive Africa Conference 2026.

Access Ability Africa Limited (AAAL), a Malawian innovation company has received an award as a the Best Inclusive Innovations for its Blind Classroom platform — designed to help visually impaired learners in Malawi learn ease.

The 7th Inclusive Africa Conference 2026, organized by inABLE, was held from 2nd –4th June, 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

As the continent’s largest disability and digital inclusion event, it brought together around 300 in-person delegates and over 1,400 virtual participants from across Africa and beyond.

Partners and participants included the Mastercard Foundation, Google, Microsoft, and other global technology and development organizations.

Staff Nyoni, Executive Director of AAAL, represented the company at the conference has described the award as a sign that both Malawi and Africa as a whole have the potential to achieve digital transformation through innovation.

‘This award means everything to us — not just as recognition of what we’ve built, but as a sign that Africa is ready for African solutions. The Blind Classroom was built in Malawi, by a Malawian, for Malawian children. And it is working. It’s time for African solutions built by Africans to be scaled across Africa. No child on this continent should be left behind simply because of a disability. We are just getting started,’ he said after receiving the award.

The Blind Classroom is a Malawi’s first AI-powered, voice-based learning platform for blind and visually impaired learners. Currently deployed Phase 1 expands to 14 schools in partnership with Save the Children with guidance from Ministry of Education.

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