Sparc Systems Unveils Blueprint to Scale Malawi’s ICT Exports Across Africa

Sparc Systems Limited has unveiled an ambitious roadmap aimed at transforming Malawi into a major exporter of digital solutions and ICT services across Africa, positioning local technology firms to tap into the continent’s rapidly growing digital economy.

Speaking during the ICTAM Expo 2026 in Lilongwe, Sparc Systems Group Managing Director, Dr Wisely Phiri, outlined the opportunities available to Malawian technology companies and the strategic investments needed to compete on a continental scale.

Presenting “Sparc’s Blueprint for Scaling ICT Services Exports Across Africa and Beyond,” Dr Phiri said Malawi is already making significant strides in the technology sector, as reflected by the steady growth in ICT service exports.

According to him, Malawi’s ICT services exports increased from approximately US$70 million in 2020 to US$154 million in 2023, signalling the country’s emergence as a regional technology hub.

“We have moved beyond proving that Malawian technology companies can compete,” said Dr Phiri.

“The export data is real, the demand exists, and the infrastructure is being built. The question now is how quickly we can scale our capabilities across Africa.”

As part of its growth strategy, Sparc Systems has developed a portfolio of home-grown technology platforms designed to address challenges across key sectors, including finance, agriculture, education, human resources, construction, and customer relationship management.

Some of the company’s flagship innovations include Comply Quest, an anti-money laundering and compliance platform; SPARC FORCE; SPARC HR; SPARC CRM; SARIS, an academic records management system; Farmers Payment Systems; and PROCOMOS, a project and contractor monitoring solution.

The company currently operates in Malawi, Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Rwanda, providing services in enterprise infrastructure, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, software development, digital transformation, data centre services, and ICT training.

Dr Phiri said Sparc Systems remains committed to empowering Africa through technology-driven solutions and engineered execution, while helping position Malawi as a competitive player in the continent’s digital transformation agenda.

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