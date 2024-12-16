AACC Accountability Champion Urges Government to Ensure Transparency in 2025 Elections

The Malawi government has been urged to prioritize transparency and accountability throughout the 2025 General Elections process to prevent suspicions of electoral malpractice, says Rev. Baxton Maulidi, the economic justice and accountability champion for the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) in Malawi.

Rev. Maulidi’s call comes in the wake of allegations by Leader of Opposition George Chaponda, who accused the government of colluding with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to compromise voter registration. This followed a surprise visit by Chaponda and opposition MPs to a National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) warehouse in Kanengo, Lilongwe, where the NRB operates a satellite facility.

Chaponda alleged the facility was being used for suspicious activities after finding thousands of national IDs on the warehouse floor, some packed in sacks. However, the NRB clarified that the facility was part of a 2017 arrangement supported by international development partners, including the UNDP, EU, and USAID, to ensure continuous national registration and efficient distribution of IDs.

Despite the explanation, Rev. Maulidi faulted the government for failing to provide regular updates on the NRB’s operations at Kanengo, which he said could have avoided the ensuing controversy.

“It is clear that many Malawians were unaware of this arrangement. The lack of communication has created unnecessary suspicion. Ahead of the elections, transparency and regular updates are critical to maintaining public trust,” said Rev. Maulidi.

He further emphasized that security is a key component of electoral transparency, noting that the absence of law enforcement at the Kanengo facility allowed the MPs to make potentially misleading accusations.

“Part of transparency is ensuring that sensitive facilities like the Kanengo warehouse are secure. Without proper security, allegations of electoral malpractice will persist, whether true or not,” he said.

Rev. Maulidi called for collaborative efforts by the government, electoral stakeholders, and development partners to regularly inform the public about the progress of voter registration and other electoral processes.

“Transparency must be at the core of every stage of the electoral process. The government and its partners should proactively share information to dispel any suspicions. This would prevent situations like the Kanengo incident from escalating,” he advised.

He also urged whistleblowers to act responsibly, ensuring that allegations are backed by evidence to avoid creating panic or undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

Rev. Maulidi concluded by reiterating that transparency, accountability, and security must go hand-in-hand to safeguard Malawi’s democracy and the integrity of the 2025 elections.

