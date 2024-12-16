MUST Challenges Young People to Embrace Digital Skills

The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has urged young Malawians to embrace digital skills as a critical pathway to solving real-world problems and contributing to both community and national development.

This call was made by Dr. Priscilla Maliwichi, Coordinator for the Centre of Artificial Intelligence and STEAM (CAIST) at MUST, during the closing ceremony of a Coding and Digital Advocacy Bootcamp. The event, organized in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), trained 43 Malawian youths in computer programming, focusing on coding and digital advocacy.

Dr. Maliwichi emphasized that digital skills are essential in addressing various challenges in communities, particularly in areas like agriculture, internet use, and media platforms. She stressed the importance of empowering young people to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital tools to create solutions and advocate for technological advancement.

“We understand that artificial intelligence is new, but it is our responsibility to teach people what it means and how they can use it. Young people are better positioned to learn and share this knowledge in their communities. They can teach their parents and peers how to apply what they’ve learned to solve problems,” said Dr. Maliwichi.

The training aimed to equip participants with the skills necessary to either secure jobs or create opportunities for themselves, particularly in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

One of the participants, Leticia Chilenga, a Business Information Technology student, described the bootcamp as transformative for her career. “This training is vital because it aligns with my studies. I now understand how to advocate for safe IT practices and how to help people protect themselves in the digital world,” she said.

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to reshape industries, initiatives like this bootcamp underscore the importance of building a digitally skilled generation capable of driving innovation and solving Malawi’s pressing challenges.