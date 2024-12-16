Haiya reiterates his dream: “Flames will soon be qualifying consistently for AFCON.”

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya has reaffirmed his vision of transforming the Malawi National Football Team into a consistent qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Speaking during the launch of the Luwinga Inclusive Academy in Mzuzu on Friday, Haiya emphasized the importance of grassroots development in achieving this ambitious goal.

The academy, which currently trains 27 boys and 15 girls under the Technical Development Scheme (TDS), also ensures the players receive quality education at Wukani Education Facility. Haiya highlighted the academy’s pivotal role in building a sustainable pipeline of talent for Malawi’s football leagues and national team.

“We believe that to transform our game of football, we must start from the grassroots,” said Haiya. “I promised that within a year, we would make this facility an inclusive academy. In a few years, these players will infiltrate our leagues, and we will have a sustainable national team qualifying for every AFCON edition. I also dream of the day Malawi will qualify for the World Cup.”

The Luwinga Inclusive Academy is part of FAM’s broader effort to develop football holistically in partnership with Play International.

FIFA Talent Coach Thabo Senong, who is overseeing the academy, underscored the programme’s three core objectives: unearthing talent, providing opportunities, and fostering competition.

“Talent needs nurturing, and I am grateful to be part of this journey. I look forward to helping transform football in Malawi,” said Senong.

Cyndie Marques from Play International highlighted the academy’s role in developing both technical skills and leadership qualities among the young players.

“This academy is not just about football; it’s about building well-rounded leaders of tomorrow,” she stated.

With initiatives like the Luwinga Inclusive Academy, Haiya’s dream of turning the Flames into a consistent AFCON contender appears to be taking shape, offering hope for a brighter future for Malawian football.